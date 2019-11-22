Amazon Black Friday deals save you £££ on Eero and Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi networks

We've all been there. You've been engrossed in the latest prestige drama from Netflix or Amazon Prime, whether it's the political intrigue of The Crown or the grim superheroics of The Boys, when all of a sudden that dreaded "buffering" symbol breaks your immersion. Your Wi-Fi has dropped out.

Fortunately, you may never have to experience this again. Mesh networks - placing several Wi-Fi devices in your home to bounce the signal from room to room - are designed to solve this exact problem. And thanks to some of the best Black Friday deals on mesh networks we've seen yet, Amazon has got your back with a selection of Eero and Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router extenders.

Eero mesh Wi-Fi units are able to extend your signal by up to 140m, using TrueMesh software and regular updates to ensure your signal is not interrupted by congestion caused by other signals. it's a smart, convenient solution to your connection problems. Right now, Amazon is offering a single Eero mesh router extender for £69 down from £99, or a pack of three for £179, down from £249. Check out the three-pack deal in full below:

Eero mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack | was £249.00 | now £179.00 from Amazon

Save £80 on total home Wi-Fi coverage with this great deal from Amazon. A trio of Eero units can be placed around the home to cover a total of 460m squared, creating a true mesh network to ensure your signal is strong no matter where you go. Dual-channel coverage and speeds of up to 550Mbps are catered for. View Deal

Got a larger home, or more demanding Wi-Fi needs? Whether you're gaming online with top-of-the-line kit and you're on a hunt to eliminate lag, or you're lucky enough to need to cover 560m squared, the improved Eero Pro is available as both a single unit for £129 from Amazon for £129, and a three-pack from Amazon from £299, down from £429. Check out the multipack deal below:

Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack | was £429.00 | now £249.00 from Amazon

Like the Eero above but turned up to 11, the Pro can cover internet speeds of up to 1Gbps with tri-band Wi-Fi connectivity. Reach the furthest corners of your house, ensuring multiple family members can game, stream, download and browse smoothly and securely. Pause the internet remotely for dinnertime with the Eero app. View Deal

The Eero deals are the latest in the bevy of excellent Amazon Black Friday deals. Check them out, or hit the links below to browse the best deals on Netgear today.

