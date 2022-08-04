Amazon Alexa is now called Ziggy – Quantum Leap and Bowie fans rejoice

Duncan Bell
Hey Ziggy, when does the reboot of beloved sci-fi series Quantum Leap start? That’s something many fans have probably longed to say for many years, and now they can. That’s because Ziggy can now be used as a wake word for Amazon Echo devices, instead of the familiar ‘Alexa’.  

I’m not sure if it’s widely known, but you can already use ‘computer‘ and ‘Amazon’ as wake words, but 99% of people must use Alexa. ‘Ziggy‘ seems a better option all round to me though. It’s only 2 syllables and it‘s got harder consonants. But mainly because Ziggy was both an alter-ego of David Bowie and the all-knowing but not-all-that-helpful supercomputer in Quantum Leap. Having Ziggy as your digital assistant will bring a whole new level of excitement to turning on your lights, asking for a chicken recipe, and ordering toilet paper from Amazon! 

David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust on screen of Amazon Echo Show 15

Alexa looking very glowed up after her latest makeover

(Image credit: Amazon)

Recently picked up for a remake/reboot/sequel which may or may not turn out to suck, Quantum Leap was an extremely good-natured sci-fi show which rn from 1989 to 1993 before unfortunately being shit-canned without any element of the overarching story being resolved to any kind of satisfactory degree. 

In the show, Scott Bakula – later of Enterprise and NOT a vampire as his name suggests – travelled through time as Dr Sam Beckett, righting wrongs and trying to get back to the present. That probably seemed a more inviting prospect in the early 90s than it would today. Aiding him in this was David Lynch and Wim Wenders regular Dean Stockwell, as Al Calavicci. He was a hologram, if memory serves. 

Al would receive information about Beckett’s predicament of the week from a super computer called Ziggy, who he consulted via a kind of proto tablet device – this show was so ahead of its time! 

Despite it being perfectly obvious that Ziggy has been chosen as a wake word by a cabal of Quantum Leap nerds in deep cover in their development team, Amazon claims the word has been chosen based on, “identifying acoustic patterns that match the wake word,“ and that they picked “‘Ziggy’ not only because it performed well in testing, but because it’s fun and reflects Alexa’s wealth of knowledge on everything from A to Z.“

Yeah, right. 

Amazon further goes on to reference David Bowie, which is a perfectly valid alternative explanation. Ziggy Stardust was a persona Bowie adopted during the sexy glam rock phase of his early career and also the name of his most successful album (deep breath): The Rise And fall of Ziggy Stardust And The Spider From Mars. In this context you could say, 'Ziggy: play guitar' – the opening line, almost, of the song Ziggy Stardust – and probably you will get some guitar-based songs from Amazon Prime Music. But the song that lyric comes from also tells us that Ziggy is 'the Naz', whatever that means, and furthermore has 'god-given ass'. I don't know about you but I'm not sure I could speak to an Echo speaker again if I was picturing it having god-given ass.

Also, it must be said that David/Ziggy, while androgynous, was definitely a boy, whereas Amazon’s AI clearly has a female voice, as did Ziggy in Quantum Leap. QED. Although, confusingly, Ziggy was always referred to with male pronouns, and no explanation was ever given as to why it eventually turned out that they had a female voice. Again, very ahead of its time. 

Whatever the real reason for this excellent Echo upgrade, T3 welcomes it with open arms. Ziggy says there’s a 99% chance we’ll be saying goodbye to Alexa and a hearty hello to Ziggy very shortly.  

UPDATE: We have reached out to Amazon for clarification on why Ziggy was chosen as a wake word. But come on, it's obviously that a bunch of Quantum Leap nerds in Amazon's IT basement suggested it, and nobody higher up picked up on the reference, and thought it referred to David Bowie.

Duncan Bell
Duncan Bell

Duncan has been writing about tech for almost 15 years, during which time he has attended every event going, apart from Apple ones, as he mysteriously doesn't get invited to them. He has covered everything from smartphones to headphones, TV to AC and air fryers to the movies of James Bond and obscure anime. 

Duncan's current brief is everything to do with the home and kitchen, which is good because he is an excellent cook, if he says so himself. He also covers cycling and ebikes – like over-using italics, this is another passion of his. Duncan also edits T3's golf section because fuck it, someone has to. Dave Usher does all the real work on that bit, though. In his long and varied lifestyle-tech career he is one of the few people to have been a fitness editor despite being unfit and a cars editor for not one but two websites, despite being unable to drive. He also has about 400 vacuum cleaners, and is possibly the UK's leading expert on cordless vacuum cleaners, despite being decidedly messy.

Before T3, Duncan was a music and film reviewer, worked for a magazine about gambling that employed a surprisingly large number of convicted criminals, and then a magazine called Bizarre that was essentially Reddit before the invention of Reddit. There was a lengthy period where he essentially wrote all of T3 magazine every month for about 3 years. 

A broadcaster, raconteur and public speaker, Duncan used to be on telly loads, but an unfortunate incident put a stop to that, so he now largely contents himself with telling people, "I used to be on the TV, you know."


