Amazing broadband deal: get BT Superfast Fibre 2 for under £30 right now

Good broadband deals are hard to come by and when they do arrive it's worth taking note. For a limited time, BT is offering a good broadband deal: its BT Superfast Fibre 2 package for just £29.99 per month with free activation, saving you a whopping £240 over the contract.

There's a lot to love when you got a BT broadband option: brilliant customer service, a speed guarantee – in this case 67 Mbps average speeds – a new, more powerful hub, and advanced security options to keep yourself and others using your internet safe.

The Superfast Fibre 2 bundle on offer is perfect for anyone that wants to stream media content seamlessly, as well as online gaming (for you or your kids) on multiple devices. There isn't much you can't do with Superfast Fibre.

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 67 Mbps guaranteed speeds | £29.99 per month, down from £39.99 | 24 month contract | Save £240 | Available now

As we said above, this is the best deal for all of your needs: gaming, streaming, browsing the web, downloading music and video, and so on. With 67 Mbps speeds, the e-world is your oyster. Go and get it.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for some super fast broadband internet that doesn't break the bank, with a provider you know you can trust, look no further than this deal on BT's Superfast Fibre 2 package.