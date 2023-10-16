Adidas x PlayStation 5 collab results in awesome Spider-Man 2 training shoes

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Adidas has teamed with Sony to celebrate the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which will be available for PlayStation 5 on 20 October. The partnership has resulted in a new range of Spider-Man training shoes, football boots and clothing.

Each item is inspired by the graphics of Peter Parker's in-game Advanced Suit, particularly when his Suit 2.0 is overtaken by the Venom symbiote. This works particularly well in the Ultra 4D sneakers, which already have a unique black latticed sole for additional impact absorption.

In this shoe, Venom's black amorphous, liquid-like form can be seen to extend beyond the lattice sole and creep up the sides, covering some of the instantly recognisable Adidas three-stripe and around the heel.

Naturally, there’s plenty of red and blue in the colourway, while the unique Adizero 12.0 football cleat features Spider-Man’s iconic web design along the flanks. Whether or not this helps the ball stick to the wearer's feet is yet to be seen.

(Image credit: Adidas)



Adidas says it will also release sweatshirts, compression tights and more, made for gamers and athletes alike. Plus, to complete a perfect marketing circle, Adidas products can also be seen on the citizens of Marvel's New York in the game.

Shane Jochum, senior director of market strategy and partnerships at Adidas, said: "The connection between Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and this collection is so special and allowed us to really play with so many design aspects of Marvel's New York, on apparel and in game.

"It's been amazing to see the creative design come to life within the new video game, and we’re excited to see athletes and fans game in style."

This isn't the first time Adidas has tapped into the MCU, as several Major League Soccer teams have also featured some very recognisable prints. Atlanta United FC, for example, teamed up with the childhood cancer charity and Childhood Cancer Awareness month with an Avengers-inspired print on its shirts.

Plus, MLS teams all wore Captain America pre-match jerseys during Independence Day celebrations this year. The Captain America shield is emblazoned across each jersey, making it pretty much impossible to miss.