Adidas Consortium and Footpatrol team up on the Carbon Green FUTURECRAFT 4D

As part of the London Design Festival, Adidas Consortium have partnered up with sneaker heavyweights Footpatrol on an exclusive carbon green colorway of the Consortium Futurecraft 4D.

This recent partnership follows recent collabs with Sneakersnstuff and Invincible, both adding their own takes on Adidas' futuristic sneaker.

Read more: Adidas UltraBOOST 19 (2019) review: comfy and springy but not one for speed freaks

The limited edition shoe draws inspiration from the theory of colour harmony. Using the colour wheel as a guide during the design process, Footpatrol selected an array of tertiary and secondary shades of green that blends harmoniously in a knit construction.

The Footpatrol Gasmark logo is located on the embroidered Consortium label loop and heel of the footbed.

Of course, the main attraction is the midsole created from light, air and over 20,000 struts that can be individually tuned to maximize control on energy return using a process called Digital Light Synthesis.

The new colorway is set to launch as part of London Design Festival, with a stand-alone installation from London-based visual artist Ben Cullen Williams.

The exhibition will open to the public on September 21 and run until the 22nd at at 15 Bateman Street, Soho.

The sneakers will be released at the same time on Footpatrol's website and Paris store.

They'll cost £400.

Liked this?