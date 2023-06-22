Adding Wi-Fi to your garden is easy if you have this…

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the summer well and truly underway, it’s the best time of year to spend time in the garden, enjoying the sun. Despite your garden being a disconnected and relaxing sanctuary, there are plenty of activities you might want to do in your outdoor space which requires the use of Wi-Fi, from entertaining your guests to setting up an outdoor cinema.

Regardless of the type of wireless router you have in your house, Wi-Fi does have a ‘cut off’ point, meaning it doesn’t stretch as far as you’d like it to around your home. The majority of the time, your internet connection is at its weakest once you leave your house, and most commonly, when you venture out into your garden. So, to add Wi-Fi to your garden, you’ll need the best Wi-Fi extender .

Wi-Fi extenders are popular in large homes, as even the best wireless routers can’t reach that far over multiple rooms or floors. That’s not to say your current Wi-Fi situation is bad, but depending on the brand and speed you’re using, it doesn’t always have the range to deliver the strong connections you want.

For example, if you’re down the end of your garden and your Wi-Fi is positioned towards the front of your house, it’s hardly surprising that surfing the internet will take a while to load… or to load at all. But rather than buying a whole new system, it’s incredibly easy to set up Wi-Fi in your garden with an extender.

As we’ve previously explored in how to get Wi-Fi in your garden , Wi-Fi extenders are easy to set up and typically requires you to connect your extender to your Wi-Fi network. Yes, it’s that simple and if positioned in the correct place, your Wi-Fi will extend into your garden, and you can stream films and listen to music outside without draining your data.

With so many brands out there (and if you’re not the most technologically-savvy), it can be hard to decide which extender you need. At T3, we’re big fans of Netgear, as they’re a reliable brand and their products deliver superfast speeds, including the Netgear Orbi NBK752 and the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E RBKE963 , both of which were awarded 5 stars by our reviewers.

For value for money and impressive speeds, you need the Netgear Nighthawk X43 Tri-band AC2200 WiFi Mesh Extender for adding Wi-Fi to your garden. The Netgear Nighthawk X43 AC220 delivers speeds of up to 2.2Gbps and can cover up to 2000 square feet.

In addition to connecting up to 40 devices at a time, including laptops, phones, speakers and smart cameras , the Netgear Nighthawk X43 AC220 has a Smart Roaming feature which automatically puts all your devices onto the strongest Wi-Fi band possible, so you won’t get disconnected as you move around your home or garden.

The Netgear Nighthawk X43 AC220 uses tri-band and its FastLane3 technology to accelerate its speeds, so it can tackle most surfing, streaming, working and gaming tasks that you throw at it. For those who find Wi-Fi a little tricky, the Netgear Nighthawk X43 AC220 works with any wireless router, cable modem or gateway that you have, so it’s easy to get connected straight away.