A folding iPad could go on sale as early as next year

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It feels like we've been talking about a folding iPad for years – the image above, a concept by YouTube creator Canoopsy, is from 2020, and we reported Apple's dual-screen iPad fold patent in 2021 – but a new report says it's much closer than we anticipated.

According (opens in new tab) to well-connected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple intends to launch a foldable iPad as early as 2024 – and it's the only big product in Apple's iPad plans. Kuo says that there may not be any other major iPad releases in the next nine to twelve months, so we can expect speed bumps and minor specification improvements but nothing strange or startling until everything gets bendy.

What do we know about the folding iPad?

Not a lot. We can predict the innards pretty well, because iPads don't change dramatically from year to year: they get faster processors, better connectivity and other small but worthwhile improvements. But as far as the outside goes, it's all rumours right now.

Kuo says that the new design will have a carbon fibre kickstand that's both very strong and very tough, and previous reports have suggested that Apple is working with LG on ultra-thin glass to cover its display.

Previous rumours suggested a 20-inch overall display, although that wasn't predicted to arrive so early: the most reliable rumour-monger talking about that model, display analyst Ross Young, said his sources expected a 2026 or 2027 release.

Whatever size this new iPad comes in at, it's likely to be a trial run for the same technology in future iPhone models. The iPhone 15 isn't going to fold, but if Apple thinks it's worked out how to do folding devices properly then a folding iPhone can't be too far in the future.