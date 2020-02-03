This cheap Garmin Vivomove 3S hybrid smartwatch deal will save you £50 TODAY

This cheap Garmin Vivomove 3S deal will make you reconsider buying a Fitbit: Amazon has just reduced the price by £50 of this capable hybrid smartwatch that's geared towards people who live an active lifestyle but don't want to wear a full-on fitness smartwatch.

• Buy the Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch at Amazon, sale price £169.99, was £219.99, you save £50 (23%)

It might be a bit too early on the year to call this a proper Amazon Prime Day deal, but considering the price point, this would probably make it to the deals roundup list. Should you be interested in different types of fitness smartwatches, we have a list on the best running watches , the best triathlon watches, best fitness trackers and more.

Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch | Sale price £169.00 | Was £219.99 | Save £50 (23%) at Amazon

Stay classy this winter with the Garmin Vivomove 3S. The hidden touchscreen display reacts to your movements and is only visible when you need it. It also supports smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar View and more. It hasn't got a built-in GPS, instead uses your phone's to track your location during outdoor walk or run activities. The Vivomove 3S also includes additional activity profiles such as yoga, strength, cardio and more.View Deal

Today's best Garmin Vivomove 3S deals Reduced Price Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid... Amazon £219.99 £169.99 View Deal Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid... very.co.uk £219.99 View Deal Show More Deals

Why should you buy the Garmin Vivomove 3S hybrid smartwatch

The Garmin Vivomove 3S is a hybrid smartwatch, which means its smart functionality is hidden behind a facade of a handsome analogue watch. A smaller digital display is located on the bottom half of the watch face and it reacts to your movements, so it's only visible when you need it.

Apart from looking dandy, the The Garmin Vivomove 3S will help you stay connected with smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar view and more – the perfect companion to your new Motorola Razr phone.

• Buy the Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch at Amazon, sale price £169.99, was £219.99, you save £50 (23%)

The Garmin Vivomove 3S will also turn your wrist into a health monitoring hub for your body: it can measure blood oxygen levels with the Pulse Ox feature and can also track your energy levels with the Body Battery energy monitor feature. The Garmin Vivomove 3S can also track your menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart rate and more!