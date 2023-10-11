7 autumn hiking essentials I’m buying in the Prime Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I enjoy nothing more than spending time outdoors, but doing this in the Autumn is something special; the landscapes are quieter, there's stunning sunsets to witness and the mother nature's changing colours are just exquisite. The only thing is you often need to be even more prepared than usual before you head out, as you can easily get carried away with the shorter days, then before you know it, it's dark!

Luckily, its Amazon Prime Day and there's plenty of great outdoor deals to get your hands on to ensure you're fully prepared and have the best autumn amble. Also, Black Friday isn't too far around the corner either, so don't forget to mark this in your calendar too!

An absolute essential on everyone's lists should be a waterproof coat and I'm loving this one below from Mountain Warehouse that's now under £100 with a massive 55% off. A decent pair of hiking boots/or walking shoes and a hiking backpack are just a few other items you won't find me leaving the house without and Amazon have some absolute bargains that I'm firmly adding to my wishlist. Here's what else I'll be buying and I think you should too...

Merrell Men's Moab 3 Mid GTX Hiking Shoe: was £145 , now £86.95

Walking in the wild wouldn't be complete without a pair hiking boots, and no you can save 38% on these waterproof ones with reinforced heel cushioning for medium support and added comfort.



Garmin Instinct Solar: was £319.99 , now £164.99 Save £155 on this rugged outdoor Garmin watch, with its unique solar charging screen. It tracks all your health metrics, outdoor activities, comes with ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer and compass) and even a sun- and moon-cycle tracker. Perfect for outdoor and fitness enthusiasts.

Mountain Warehouse Bracken Extreme 3 in 1 Waterproof Jacket: was £199.99 , now £90

Save a massive 55% off this waterproof coat, ideal for all year round use. You can wear it three different ways, either just the waterproof shell, the fleece jacket, or both together for extra warmth. Also available in a variety of colours.

Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle: was £31.29 , now £26.78

Whether you're walking or hiking, staying hydrated is a must. This one litre bottle keeps liquids hot or cold for 24 hours and is leakproof, so there'll be no spillages in your backpack. Extra bonus: it's dishwasher safe.

Mountain Warehouse Men's Micro Fleece Top: was £24.99 , now £13.74

Save 45% off this microfleece half-zip top, perfect for layering when heading outdoors. It's made from warm, yet breathable fabric, is fast drying and there's a huge colour selection to pick from too!



Osprey Europe Hi-vis Raincover: was £35 , now £29.74

Save 15% on this reflective rain cover that you can pop over small backpacks to keep all your belongings dry. The drawcord ensures a flexible fit and it folds down to the size of a tennis ball for easy storing.