65-inch Fire TV deal instantly looks like a bargain for the summer

The summer is often the time to upgrade your TV. With showpiece sporting events and school holidays a great time to catch up on your streaming services. Get ahead of the rest with this 4K Smart TV on sale now, the Toshiba UF3D. Wimbledon whites and the green grass of the Women’s World Cup (come on you Lionesses!) will pop right off the screen.

Already a great value proposition, with built-in Fire TV and included Alexa voice remote, this is an all-in-one package to make your TV the centre of your smart home and navigate the best streaming services in seconds.

Toshiba UF3D 65-inch Fire TV: was £429 now £399

A great price for a large TV that's capable of both voice controls and 4K resolution, throw in HDR and you have a great value package. It also has Fire TV built-in, helping you stay on top of your streaming wishlist. If Amazon sells out you can try Currys too.

Obviously, when it comes to getting everyone around for sport, it's the bigger the better, but Toshiba is taking a fair chunk off the price of UF3D models of a variety of sizes. The 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models all also have a fresh discount applied to them.

While it won't challenge the best TVs this Toshiba is a great deal for a big screen at a small price. A 4K resolution and in-built Dolby Vision HDR mean you won't have to compromise on picture quality for the price either.

What really sets the UF3D apart is the ease of use. Being a Fire TV, you don't even need a Fire Stick to start streaming from all of the biggest platforms and the included remote can browse via button or voice input. Simply tell it what to play and away you go!