5 sizzling-hot Garmin deals in the Amazon Prime Day Sale no self-respecting athlete can miss

Amazon Prime Day is here, people! With it came a ton of awesome wearable deals.

the Garmin Fenix 7 deal everyone's talking about is gone, but there are plenty more offers to choose from. Below, I collected five of my favorite Garmin deals from this year's Amazon Prime Day Sale for you to check out.

Garmin epix Gen 2: was $899.99, now $449.99 at Amazon

Garmin took all the best features of the Fenix and Venu series and combined them to create the Epix Gen2. This amazing AMOLED smartwatch is a brilliant outdoor companion and has an insanely long battery life, too. Now half price at Amazon!

Garmin Forerunner 955: was $499.99, now $319.99 at Amazon

Offering a lot of extra features for almost the same money as its predecessor, the Forerunner 955 is a beast of a multisport watch. Add in the new sensors and GPS chip, and you have yourself a fantastic triathlon watch that's a must-buy for any self-discerning triathlete. Save $180 today!

Garmin Tacx Neo 2T Smart Trainer: was $1,399.99, now $99.99 at Amazon

The ultimate smart bike trainer from Garmin, the Tacx Neo 2T seamlessly connects to all your favourite training apps (and Garmin wearables, of course), providing an unbelievably immersive indoor cycling experience. Now just under $1,000 on Amazon Prime Day!

Garmin Varia RTL515 Rearview Radar: was $199.99, now $149.99 at Amazon

Superseded by the RCT715 but not replaced, the RTL515 remains ever so popular among cyclists seeking some sense of security on those crazy roads. This clever little device can provide alerts about approaching vehicles up to 153 yards away. Save $50 today!