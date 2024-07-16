5 sizzling-hot Garmin deals in the Amazon Prime Day Sale no self-respecting athlete can miss

Amazon Prime Day is here, people! With it came a ton of awesome wearable deals. If you're anything like me, the first thing you check are the Garmin offers, because there is no such thing as too many Garmin, am I right?

Sadly, the Garmin Fenix 7 deal everyone's talking about is gone, but there are plenty more offers to choose from. Below, I collected five of my favorite Garmin deals from this year's Amazon Prime Day Sale for you to check out. For more offers outside Amazon, head over to T3's best Garmin deals page.

Garmin epix Gen 2: was $899.99, now $449.99 at Amazon
Garmin took all the best features of the Fenix and Venu series and combined them to create the Epix Gen2. This amazing AMOLED smartwatch is a brilliant outdoor companion and has an insanely long battery life, too. Now half price at Amazon!

Offering a lot of extra features for almost the same money as its predecessor, the Forerunner 955 is a beast of a multisport watch. Add in the new sensors and GPS chip, and you have yourself a fantastic triathlon watch that's a must-buy for any self-discerning triathlete. Save $180 today!

The ultimate smart bike trainer from Garmin, the Tacx Neo 2T seamlessly connects to all your favourite training apps (and Garmin wearables, of course), providing an unbelievably immersive indoor cycling experience. Now just under $1,000 on Amazon Prime Day!

Superseded by the RCT715 but not replaced, the RTL515 remains ever so popular among cyclists seeking some sense of security on those crazy roads. This clever little device can provide alerts about approaching vehicles up to 153 yards away. Save $50 today!

Getting Renewed products from Amazon is probably the biggest shopping hack no one's exploiting. These products are often returned after all people do is open the boxes and send the products back. Nevertheless, you can save $300 on what is the Garmin with the longest battery life ever

