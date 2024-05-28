5 mistakes everyone makes with outdoor furniture

With summer fast approaching, there couldn’t be a better time to start working on your outdoor space. Whether it’s for the first time or you’re just adding one or two pieces, there's a lot of things to be consider before making any purchases, particularly when it comes to garden furniture.

Investing in outdoor furniture can be a daunting and expensive task, even more so if you’re not set on how you want to decorate your outdoor space. Seeing as it's Outdoor Living Month here at T3, we thought we'd summarise the common mistakes everyone makes with outdoor furniture.

With the help of Zara O’Hare, interior design expert at Land of Rugs, here are the five things you should avoid when it comes to furnishing your outside space.

1. Not measuring your space

Before you start looking for furniture, it’s important that you first measure your outdoor space. This will make it easier for you to find the right fit for your garden, and avoid you having to return anything that isn't.

Dig out your tape measure and write down the furniture dimensions you want before going to the shop or browsing online.

2. Overlooking function for aesthetics

When you’re going through outdoor furniture options, don’t get easily carried away by the aesthetics. It's important to look for functionality and quality first.

Disregarding the furniture’s practicality for its design can compromise your comfort. Test your furniture if possible, especially sofa sets to see if they’re comfortable. If you're planning on using your furniture for al fresco dining or entertaining, you don't want anything that'll give you aches and pains.

3. Disregarding the weather

Being aware of your area's weather climate when buying outdoor furniture plays a major role when it comes to the furniture’s longevity.

See if the furniture you’re buying is weather resistant, and if you’re buying metal furniture, then you should be cautious about rust if you have frequent rains in summer.

If you’re in a zone with high temperatures, consider that metal or aluminium chairs and tables could be too hot to touch or sit on.

4. Being tempted by low prices

If you’re thinking of settling for low-priced outdoor furniture, then get prepared for extra costs for replacement. If you’re low on budget, perhaps saving some money and buying later can be more cost-effective.

Cheap furniture tends to be of low quality and can get easily damaged which will incur more costs in the long run for either fixing or replacing them.

5. Not thinking about seating arrangements

Your intended seating arrangement will also impact the way you enjoy and effectively use your outdoor space. Pay attention to your outdoor furniture’s layout and see how you can maximise using the space effectively.

Think of how many people will be using the outdoor space, so you know to get the right amount of furniture. If you’ll be using your outdoor space for eating, then think of getting a large table to fit everyone.

