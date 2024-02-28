5 mistakes everyone makes with manscapers

No matter how hairy you are, manscaping is probably something you've attempted at least once. Some prefer to rock the wild caveman look, only shaving whem necessary. Others like to keep things neat and tidy, especially when warmer weather hits and clothing starts to minimise.

The best body groomers do a lot more than remove hair in the nether regions. These days, most models are designed to tackle chest, shoulder and back hair, with many even built to remove pesky eyebrow and nostril stragglers. Due to this breadth, a lot of people find it difficult to set about the best technique, or even knowing which part of their body to start on.

With this in mind, I've rounded up the top five mistakes that are extremely easy to make when it comes to manscaping. From not prepping properly to using the wrong device, keep reading to find out if you've been falling victim to any of these grooming hiccups.

1. Not using a pre-shave oil

Wherever you're choosing to manscape, it's extremely important to prep your skin first. Not only will a pre-shave oil prevent shaving irritation after you've finished, but it'll reduce the likelihood of razor burns and ingrown hairs.

Make sure to choose an oil that doesn't contain irritating ingredients, with grapeseed oil, coconut oil and jojoba oil being a great place to start. Your oil should also be alcohol-free, especially as alcohol causes sensitive skin to dry out, further leading to irritation.

2. Not using the right tool

One of the worst mistakes you can make when it comes to manscaping is not using the right trimmer. Even though the best electric shavers and best beard trimmers technically do the same thing, they are built differently and are exclusively designed to remove facial hair.

Most beard trimmers and electric shavers are accustomed to removing tough beard hairs and come with more blades for a closer shave. On the other hand, body groomers are designed to glide softly over body hair, meaning they're less likely to leave you pinched and sore.

You should also avoid razors. Even if you're going for a smooth and sultry finish, razors remove a small layer of skin each time they're used. This means using one could extremely irritate your skin, especially down below.

3. Going too fast

It's a bad idea to rush when it comes to manscaping, so make sure you've got lots of time when you start. This is especially important when shaving downstairs, as the skin in this area requires special attention and a steady hand.

You should also use short, light strokes, and avoid going over the same place too often. Rushing can also increase the chance of an uneven finish, so if you're wanting your bits to look their best, take it slow.

4. Not pulling the skin taut

This mistake depends where on your body you're manscaping, but if the skin you're focusing on is looser than other areas, you'll want to pull it taut before starting. It's also a good idea to glide the body groomer over the surface without making direct contact. It may not give you closest shave, but you'll finish with all your body parts still attached, which is always a good thing.

Pulling the skin taut also helps prevents cuts and nicks, which again, can be particularly horrid in a certain area.

5. Neglecting aftercare

Nobody wants to experience that itchy, burning feeling after grooming, so be sure to use a good post-shave lotion to reduce irritation and ingrown hairs. It's also a good idea to use a cool compress or wet flannel to stop a shaving rash from occurring.

If you manscape regularly, exfoliating a few times a week is great for keeping your skin smooth prepped for grooming. Although, avoid one with harsh ingredients and definitely don't use one designed for the face.

