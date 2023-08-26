5 life-changing reasons you should be drinking a ginger shot every morning

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As we discuss regularly here at T3, the wellness industry has expanded drastically in the last 5 years or so. There are countless trends, routines and techniques that we're told to follow, making it tricky to know what works and what doesn't. If the internet isn't talking about the best yoga mats then it'll be hyping up the latest posture correctors - the list goes on and on.

More recently, ginger shots are one trend that have jumped in popularity, mostly due to influencers sharing the benefits they bring and how good they can be for our bodies. Well, no matter how sceptical you may be, the truth is that these celebs are right.

Ginger shots have a huge amount of benefits, ranging from overall wellness improvement to soothing your digestive system. It's been recommended that taking a daily ginger shot first thing on an empty stomach is the best way to do it, and we're going to tell you why.

1. They can boost weight loss

Ginger shots can help boost your weight loss by suppressing your appetite, therefore preventing you from overeating and consuming too many calories. Bioactive compounds in ginger are also known to boost your metabolism through enhancing diet-induced thermogenesis, meaning the amount of energy used (or calories burned) to digest and process food.

2. They help with inflammation

Ginger is known for having effective anti-inflammatory properties, which help with joint and muscle pain, as well as conditions such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. In one study, Healthline said that male athletes who received 1.5 grams of ginger powder daily for 6 weeks had significant reductions in levels of inflammatory markers, compared to athletes who received a placebo.

3. They help with digestive issues and nausea

Ginger is known to increase the movement of food inside your stomach, helping indigestion, reducing bloating and decrease intestinal cramping. You've also probably heard of ginger helping to ease nausea? Well, it's true! Ginger shots have proved to be helpful for pregnant women by decreasing the intensity of their morning sickness.

4. They can improve cardiovascular health

Consuming ginger may also have long-term health benefits for those who do it daily. A recent study has shown that people who introduced more ginger into their diet had a lower chance of developing chronic heart disease or high blood pressure. You wouldn't think it, but it's true!

5. They make your skin look healthier

Ginger's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties also help support skin health, including reducing wrinkles, blemishes, and other signs of ageing. Ginger is also a well-known natural antibacterial agent which may prevent acne, excessive oil or other skin problems.

What are the side effects of taking ginger shots?

On a daily basis, ginger is generally safe to consume for most people. However, if you suffer with gastrointestinal issues, it can sometimes irritate symptoms such as nausea, heartburn, constipation and indigestion. Make sure to check with your doctor before taking ginger shots regularly if you're worried about this.

As ginger shots are commonly made with lemon juice, this can wear down tooth enamel and make your teeth sensitive. To prevent this, you should consume the shot quickly so it doesn't remain in your mouth for too long. We'd recommend that you rinse your mouth thoroughly with water after taking the shot, just to wash away any residue.

How to make a ginger shot at home

Blend 1 inch of ginger and the juice of half a lemon. Strain and add honey to taste if required. Best drank straight away and in one gulp!

