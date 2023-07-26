3 homemade energy drinks that will help you beat the Wednesday woes

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wednesday: the one day that falls in the middle of the working week. For some, Wednesday can feel like the downhill point to the weekend, especially if there’s some exciting plans waiting for you. For others, it can drag out just as long as a Monday does.

If you’re struggling today, then you’re not alone. It was revealed by Viridian Nutrition in 2022 that Wednesday is one of the worst days for getting a good night’s sleep, with many people averaging just 5.9 hours a night. This can make us feel lethargic at work, struggling to complete even the simplest of tasks. Your first thought to fixing this might be to grab the largest cup of coffee you can possibly find, but there are actually a few alternative options (as well as energy-boosting foods ) to caffeine that can make you feel better in the long run.

Unlike most other energy beverages, natural energy drinks don’t contain artificial or synthetic ingredients. They are instead made from natural ingredients such as botanical extracts, nitrates and B vitamins.

What are the benefits of natural energy drinks?

Whilst caffeine is okay in small doses, drinking a lot of it regularly can potentially lead to health issues such as breathing difficulties, irregular heartbeat, diarrhoea and convulsions. Energy drinks that contain natural ingredients can help provide a quick boost of energy when you’re feeling fatigued. They can even improve your mood - what more could you want? Here are some recipes for you to try:

1. Matcha Green Tea

Matcha is made from green tea leaves that contain L-Theanine and a small amount of natural caffeine, giving you that energy-boosting effects. It’s a great alternative to coffee that will help invigorate your metabolism and remove any chance of energy slumps. Have a read why you should be drinking matcha instead of coffee for more information!

Combine 1 cup of water, 2 teaspoons of matcha powder and a sweetener of your choice. We recommend honey or vanilla syrup! Mix well and enjoy hot or cold.

2. Beetroot juice

Beetroot is rich in nitrates which help lower blood pressure and improve blood flow. To do this, the nitrates are converted to nitric oxide in the body which helps to reduce blood pressure by widening the blood vessels, allowing oxygen to flow easily. Whilst it tastes a bit funky by itself, adding lemon and apple will help sweeten the flavour, making it refreshing and energy-boosting at the same time!

Juice 1 small beetroot, 1 apple, 1 lemon, 2 celery stalks and a handful of spinach. Serve with ice.

3. Ginger shot

It’s probably not the kind of shot you wish it was, but ginger shots are a great natural energy booster that can give you the kick you're looking for. Ginger is known to enhance your metabolism, causing you to burn calories faster and therefore create more energy. At the same time, ginger is an effective regulator of blood sugar, helping the body maintain consistent energy throughout the day. They might not taste great, but they're certainly worth it!

Blend 1 inch of ginger and the juice of half a lemon. Strain and add honey to taste if required. Best drank straight away and in one gulp!