5 family movies on Netflix your kids probably haven't seen and will love

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're sick of Paw Patrol, Bluey or Heartstopper (if you have bigger kids) then you might consider Disney+ as your go-to ally and it certainly has a great selection, but if you've exhausted that, why not try another of the best streaming services. Netflix actually has plenty of family-friendly movies too.

September might seem like a long way away but these 5 Netflix movies should help you get through the school holidays no matter the age of your little ones.

1. Jumanji (1995)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The modern Jumanji films are actually excellent, and the second instalment, Jumanji: The Next Level is even on Netflix, but I bet your little ones haven't seen the original.

Robin Williams is his usual incredible self in this 1995 iteration that seems rather quaint with its use of a board game instead of a games console. There is a bit of peril and suspense in this movie, so maybe wait until they're at least in double digits but animal-loving children will love Jumanji and it makes for a great joint watch.

Adults should spot that the movie even features a baby-faced Kirsten Dunst, now a bonafide Hollywood A-lister.

2. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

(Image credit: Netflix)

I've gone on about it before, but this really is the perfect family flick, and with a 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, I'm not the only one who thinks so.



What may seem like your typical road trip movie gets a Terminator-inspired twist that's bound to keep both parents and kids engaged. This is a criminally underrated movie from the creators of Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse which is also a superb family flick worthy of a place on this list.

With the last few Pixar movies not quite matching up to their usual vintage, it's great to see fresh animation options like these emerging. Please watch this movie so we can get a sequel and I can change the record.

3. Love and Monsters

(Image credit: Paramount pictures)

This is one for parents of Hunger Games and Maze Runner obsessives. Love and Monsters is a brilliant and hilarious adventure in a post-apocalyptic world with a difference. At its heart, however, this is really a rom-com with Dylan O'Brien as a superb anchor. He plays Joel, a lovesick teen trapped in a bunker, too cowardly to go and find his pre-apocalypse girlfriend.

This is a sweet film that will enrapture those with a sense of adventure and Pokemon fans will be delighted by the array of wacky creatures to discover too. Parents meanwhile will appreciate an excellent retro soundtrack and a beautifully crafted narrative with a wholesome message.

4. The BFG

(Image credit: Disney)

No not the creepy David Jason-voiced 1989 version, but the 2016 Steven Spielberg adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl novel. The BFG, short for 'Big Friendly Giant' is a sweet tale of friendship and not judging a book by its cover. Oscar-winner Mark Rylance plays the titular giant who loves nothing more than to spread sweet dreams to children with his dream trumpet. Befriending a human girl, Sophie, the two must avoid the other larger, crueller, giants who eat humans.



That last sentence might sound traumatic but this is a cosy story that all but the youngest children will enjoy. See as well, Wes Anderson's excellent Fantastic Mr Fox, also on Netflix.

5. A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

(Image credit: Aardman)

It was so tempting to fill this list with Aardman movies, especially with Netflix working with the claymation geniuses on the upcoming Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. You should definitely watch The Pirates! Band of Misfits too but we reckon the best Aardman movie your kids probably haven't seen is Farmageddon.



The second Shaun the Sheep movie (you don't need to have seen the first) has a huge 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. In this story, everyone's favourite sheep stumbles upon a friend from outer space, Lu-La. I think you can guess that from there, chaos ensues.

Shaun brand of madcap slapstick comedy is remiscent of Looney Toons and this feature length stroy proves he still has all the charm of his first appearance in Wallace and Gromit.