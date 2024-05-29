5 expert-approved lawn mower deals you should buy this summer

With the summer months right around the corner, it’s time to get your lawn under control, ready for spending quality time outside in your garden. If your mower is looking past its best, I’ve just found five cheap lawn mower deals that you should buy this summer.

Right now in the summer sales, you can save up to £200 on top lawn mowers from the likes of Gtech, Bosch, Kärcher and more. These big name brands feature highly in our best cordless lawn mower and best petrol lawn mower guides, and have been approved by experts, so if you need a new piece of equipment to tame your grass, these are the deals we’d recommend.

Gtech CLM50 Cordless Rotary Lawn Mower: was £599 , now £399 at Currys

Save £200 on the Gtech CLM50 Cordless Rotary Lawn Mower at Currys. Available in white, this rotary mower from Gtech automatically switches its blade speeds between 2800 rpm and 3500 rpm so you’re using the right amount of power across all parts of your lawn. It has a 42 cm cutting width, a 50-litre grass bin and a removable battery that offers up to 40 minutes runtime on a single charge.

Flymo SimpliStore 300 Li Cordless Lawn Mower: was £239.99 , now £159.93 at Amazon

Get 33% off the Flymo SimpliStore 300 at Amazon. This lightweight lawn mower offers a 30 cm cutting width, 25-65 mm cutting height, and three levels of cutting power for a neat and customisable finish on your lawn. With its compact design and dual-lever handles, the Flymo SimpliStore 300 is easy to maneuver and is extremely lightweight.

Kärcher LMO 18-33 Cordless Lawn Mower: was £199.99 , now £149.99 at Kärcher

The Kärcher LMO 18-33 Cordless Lawn Mower is now 25% off at Kärcher. Part of the Kärcher 18V battery range, this lawn mower has a 2-in-1 mowing system that allows you to choose between cutting and collecting grass in the collection bin or spreading it over your lawn to act as a fertiliser. It’s easy to switch between modes and to move around your garden, plus it folds down for space-saving storage.

McGregor 37cm Cordless Rotary Lawn Mower 36V: was £220 , now £165 at Argos

Save £55 on the McGregor 37cm Cordless Rotary Lawn Mower at Argos. With a runtime of up to 50 minutes, this mower can be corded or cordless, depending on your preferences. It offers six cutting heights ranging from 2.2 cm - 7.2cm with its Carbon Steel blade and has adjustable and foldable handles, and a mulch function.