43-inch Sony BRAVIA 4K HDR Android TV falls to lowest ever price on Black Friday

T3 is a fan of the best 43-inch TVs as the panel size makes a perfect partner for smaller living rooms, as well as studies, games rooms, and home offices.

And now the superb quality Sony BRAVIA X7K 43-inch 4K HDR Android TV has been reduced to its lowest ever price on Black Friday, making it available right now for £433.96.

Sony BRAVIA 4K HDR Android TV

Sony BRAVIA is one of the very best TV brands in the world, with the Japanese maker consistently delivering exceptional image processing and suites of advanced features. And the X72 is no exception.

This TV, which is the latest 2022 model, delivers a 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR imagery, and Android TV's powerful Smart TV interface, which makes accessing streaming services and online content incredibly easy and offers advanced features like voice control, too.

Sony BRAVIA 43-inch 4K HDR Android TV (2022): was £649, now £433.96

If you want a medium-size 4K HDR TV upgrade then this Black Friday deal is well worth checking out in our opinion. It cuts the well-reviewed Sony BRAVIA X72K down to £433.96, officially its cheapest ever price.

T3 checks every deal we see for its actual value, confirming whether or not it truly is a deal and if it has ever been cheaper before. That's why we used the independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab) to confirm that the Sony BRAVIA X72K 43-inch 4K HDR Android TV's new price of £433.96 has never been beaten.

Like the idea of a Sony BRAVIA TV upgrade but, acutally, want a really, really big panel instead? Then be sure to also check out this discount on a 75-inch screen.

Samsung's AU7100 series of 4K HDR TVs is also discounted right now in the Black Friday sales, and offers panel sizes from 43-inch right up to 85 inches. We're advising all shoppers to also consider it, too, before pulling the trigger on a purchase, as it too offers excellent value for money. Today's best prices on the AU7100 series can be viewed below.