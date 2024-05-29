4 new Hamilton dive watches look stunning with snazzy colours

Quick Summary Hamilton has unveiled a quartet of colourful new dive watches. Those span the price range, including one which was last seen in a Hollywood blockbuster.

While everyone will have a slightly different idea of what makes the best watches tick, there are things which are certainly popular. Those en vogue trends can change quickly, placing things which were once loved into the shadows or bringing former ugly ducklings into the limelight.

One thing which is currently bang on trend is the dive watch. Once just the tool of professional divers, these watches have ascended to new heights of popularity.

Loved for its robustness and clean, stylish looks, the dive watch now finds itself just as comfortable in the depths of the Atlantic and the office. Now, Hamilton has unveiled a quartet of new divers – including one which might be my dream summer watch.

First things first, there are three new additions to the Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba series. These are colourful options, with bright rings around the minute track matched to a rubber strap. Those come in orange, yellow and pink. The latter is my favourite of the three, with a beautifully chosen hot pink hue.

Those feature a H-10 movement inside, which packs in an 80 hour power reserve. They're all water resistant up to 100m, too. All of that sits inside a 40mm stainless steel case, which sits 12.95mm thick.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

Beyond that, we also see a new addition to the Hamilton Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO range. That's finally given a pop of colour with a 46mm titanium case paired with a yellow rubber strap and matching hands.

That case is 15.7mm thick, and the watch is water resistant up to 1,000m. Frankly, that's more than any of us will ever need, but hey, it's still a nice touch.

Inside, that same H-10 movement can be found powering things. That means you'll get 80 hours of power reserve and enjoy the anti-magnetic benefits of the Nicachron balance spring.

So, what can you expect to pay for these watches? Well, not a lot. The Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba models retail for £790, while the new BeLOWZERO variant will set you back £1,585.