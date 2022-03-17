4 great beauty and grooming deals I'd personally recommend

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Spring is finally here, and it's the perfect chance to overhaul your morning routine. Makeup, beauty, and grooming products always receive pretty regular discounts on Amazon, sometimes making it difficult to know exactly what products to go for. Luckily, I'm here to help.

With 2022 in full swing, there's never been a better time to invest in a few beautification products. Whether it's the best IPL machine, one of the best hairdryers, a powerful new best electric shaver or a set of the best hair clippers, we have all the gadgets you could ever need to shave, style or blow dry yourself beautiful...

Amazon's discounts aren't limited to grooming tech, either, there are also big discounts on makeup, beauty products and fragrances. It's a great time to stock up on beauty essentials if they happen to be on sale for lower than their normal price.

So here's a breakdown of the best beauty and grooming tech deals:

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush: was £89.99, now £39.99 at Amazon

The Oral-B Pro 3 has every feature you could need from an electric toothbrush. Including 360° Gum Pressure Control which protects your gums by signalling you if you're brushing too hard, and a built-in timer that lets you know when you've brushed for the dentist-recommended two minutes. Of course, Oral-B’s round head surrounds each tooth for cleaner teeth and healthier gums.

Philips OneBlade: was £56.99, now £24.99 at Amazon

The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable.

Oral-B iO6: was £299.99, now £109.99 at Amazon

Save a massive amount on the Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush and take your dental care to the next level. This toothbrush gives users whiter teeth, healthier gums and an overall professional clean. Available in a stylish grey colourway.

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5: was £610, now £289.99 at Amazon

The latest version of Braun's IPL machine is compact, safe, painless and simple to use. SensoAdapt sensors match the intensity of light to your skin tone, and there's a small head to swap on for more precise areas.

