3 ways the Pixel 8 Pro temperature sensor could be a gamechanger

So we've seen the new Google flagship phone. The Google Pixel 8 Pro looks interesting but not exactly revolutionary... for the most part. There's a funky new feature that no one else is offering. A temperature sensor.

Located on the camera bar, the temperature sensor lets you measure temperatures by scanning them from arm's length. Obviously, this is a feature influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now we're (mostly) out of constant temperature checking, how can we make the most of it? Here are three ways to get the max from this cool (sorry) new feature.

1. Food and drink

(Image credit: Nothing)

If you're not the kind to take a kitchen probe everywhere you go, the Pixel 8 Pro could make a capable substitute. You could use it to make sure that the middle of your steak is as warm as it needs to be (especially if you have it rare), that your beer is sufficiently cold or even whether a coffee or tea cup is too hot to handle.

As a less-than-Michelin-grade cook, this is definitely something I would make use of to avoid any kitchen mishaps. Of course, it depends exactly how accurate the sensor is (which we'll let you know what we get hands-on) as with meat especially it pays not to take risks.

2. Check for illness

(Image credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash)

If you're feeling a bit under the weather, this is a quick way to check if you're above or below a normal body temperature. A healthy body temperature varies slightly from person to person but should be within 36.1 to 37.2 degrees celsius or 97 to 99 Farenheit.

Of course if it has sufficent range, then you'll be able to check people from a safe distance and avoid the spread of germs, or bad breath. If you're someone who absolutely can't stand placing a thermometer under your tongue then this could be a modern solution.

3. Overheating tech

(Image credit: nullplus / Getty Images)

If your technology gets too hot, it can damage it, or even be a safety hazard. There are times when I'm worried that my gaming laptop or PS5 is about to go supersonic so being able to check that it's not dangerously hot would be a nice reassurance.

On a similar note, if you suspect your radiators or heaters aren't putting in the work, the temperature sensor can give you a second opinion, the same applies to your fridge/freezer and air conditioning.