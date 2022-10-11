3 of the best early Black Friday deals on gaming peripherals

The Prime Early Access sale is here and these gaming accessories have had huge price drops

Amazon early Access gaming peripheral deals
Black Friday might be some time away yet but as the buzz starts to build, more and more deals are bound to start popping up. 

Kicking things off is the Prime Early Access Sale, happening right now. You could make some serious savings on everything from gaming accessories and PC monitors to fitness trackers and batteries. 

Some of the most worthwhile deals that I've spotted so far have been on gaming peripherals with discounts on big names like Razer and Logitech. If you're looking to give your rig an upgrade, there's no time like the present!

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: £139.99, £108.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save over 20% on the Razer BlackWidow V3, a full-sized yet compact gaming keyboard with a wrist rest, Chroma RGB Lighting, 50G of acceleration and durable Doubleshot ABS Keycaps.

Logitech G604 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse: £94.99 £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This Logitech wireless gaming mouse is half-price in the Prime Day Early Access sale. Sure to ramp up your gameplay, it has 15 programmable controls, up to 240-hour battery life, dual wireless connectivity modes and a hyper-fast scroll wheel.

Logitech G PRO X: £119.99 (opens in new tab) £51.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A wired gaming headset with over 50% off the original price, the Logitech G PRO X is one of the best deals we've seen so far during the Prime Early Access Sale. It has comfortable memory foam padding, surround sound and manual EQ settings.

