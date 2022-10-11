3 of the best early Black Friday deals on gaming peripherals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Black Friday might be some time away yet but as the buzz starts to build, more and more deals are bound to start popping up.

Kicking things off is the Prime Early Access Sale, happening right now. You could make some serious savings on everything from gaming accessories and PC monitors to fitness trackers and batteries.

Some of the most worthwhile deals that I've spotted so far have been on gaming peripherals with discounts on big names like Razer and Logitech. If you're looking to give your rig an upgrade, there's no time like the present!

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: £139.99 , £108.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save over 20% on the Razer BlackWidow V3, a full-sized yet compact gaming keyboard with a wrist rest, Chroma RGB Lighting, 50G of acceleration and durable Doubleshot ABS Keycaps.



(opens in new tab) Logitech G604 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse: £94.99 £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Logitech wireless gaming mouse is half-price in the Prime Day Early Access sale. Sure to ramp up your gameplay, it has 15 programmable controls, up to 240-hour battery life, dual wireless connectivity modes and a hyper-fast scroll wheel.