3 instant camera deals you cannot miss this Black Friday

These make great Christmas gifts – and you can get them for less right now!

The Polaroid Now Gen 2 on a red and yellow background
(Image credit: Amazon)
published

While many will look to the best Black Friday deals as a means to upgrade their home technology, that's not all the deals are good for. Given its proximity to the holiday season, the sales period is also perfect for picking up Christmas gifts at a reduced price.

And while you'll likely have unique gift ideas for every friend and family member, there is one product which is a great gift for pretty much anyone – an instant camera. These retro-tinged devices are great for capturing moments and memories and offer a fun way to photograph your life.

I've found a trio of brilliant devices on offer right now, which give users a great introduction to the world of instant photography. These come from brilliant brands, which should give you an extra degree of trust.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Bundle:  was £99.99

now £89.99 at Argos
Save 10% on this Instax Mini 12 bundle at Argos. This packs in the camera, a colour matched protective case and a 10-shot pack of film, all for a great price. That's everything you need to get started with instant film!

View Deal
Polaroid Now Gen 2:  was £119.99

now £84.99 at Amazon
Save £35 on the Polaroid Now Gen 2 at Amazon. This quirky looking retro-inspired camera features a self timer, built-in autofocus and a double exposure mode for creative endeavours.

View Deal
Kodak Mini Shot 2 Bundle:  was £109.99

now £93.49 at Amazon
Save 15% on this Kodak Mini Shot 2 bundle, complete with 68 photo sheets at Amazon. This features a digital camera with a physical printer, allowing users to manipulate images before printing.

View Deal
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

