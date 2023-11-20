3 instant camera deals you cannot miss this Black Friday

While many will look to the best Black Friday deals as a means to upgrade their home technology, that's not all the deals are good for. Given its proximity to the holiday season, the sales period is also perfect for picking up Christmas gifts at a reduced price.

And while you'll likely have unique gift ideas for every friend and family member, there is one product which is a great gift for pretty much anyone – an instant camera. These retro-tinged devices are great for capturing moments and memories and offer a fun way to photograph your life.

I've found a trio of brilliant devices on offer right now, which give users a great introduction to the world of instant photography. These come from brilliant brands, which should give you an extra degree of trust.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Bundle: was £99.99 , now £89.99 at Argos

Save 10% on this Instax Mini 12 bundle at Argos. This packs in the camera, a colour matched protective case and a 10-shot pack of film, all for a great price. That's everything you need to get started with instant film!

Polaroid Now Gen 2: was £119.99 , now £84.99 at Amazon

Save £35 on the Polaroid Now Gen 2 at Amazon. This quirky looking retro-inspired camera features a self timer, built-in autofocus and a double exposure mode for creative endeavours.