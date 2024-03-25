3 incredible Fitbit fitness tracker deals to buy in superb Amazon sale

Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale is nearly over, but there are a few more offers we wanted to highlight before it's all over. Chiefly among these are the three Fitbit deals, knocking off a significant portion of the asking price of these fitness trackers and smartwatches.

Fitbits have been incredibly popular over the years thanks to their non-intimidating, user-friendly approach to health and fitness tracking. There is less buzz around the brand since Google acquired it in 2021, but that doesn't seem to hamper the interest in Fitbit, with many people buying and enjoying the company's wearables.

The three products we chose represent a good selection of Fitbit's repertoire: from the sleek Luxe to the affordable Fitbit Inspire 3 and the health-tracking phenomenon Fitbit Sense, there is something for everybody here.

Fitbit/Google has its own sale going on, with many of its wearables on offer, including the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Google Pixel Watch 2. Long story short, you have plenty of options to choose from!

Fitbit Luxe: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FFitbit-Fitness-Membership-Included-Management%2Fdp%2FB08ZF7QDXJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £129.95 , now £79 at Amazon

The Fitbit Luxe is a classy fitness wearable that monitors all your vital signs and can automatically track your exercises throughout the day. Battery life is up to five days, and you also get a 6-month Fitbit Premium subscription included in the price!

Fitbit Inspire 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FFitbit-Activity-6-months-Membership-Readiness%2Fdp%2FB0B6WRTPNV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £84.99 , now £64.99 at Amazon

Want more battery life for your buck than the Luxe? The Inspire 3 is your best option. This puppy will last up to 10 days on a single charge and can track your sleep, activities, stress and more. Now a quarter cheaper in Amazon's Spring Sale!