3 Football movies just added to Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video

Sports are a great platform for storytelling, and above all of them is the world's game, football (or soccer if you must call it that).

With the Euros incoming this summer, it seems like the best streaming services are getting in the swing of things with a bunch of football-related movies coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

Whether you're an encyclopedia of all things footy or don't know your keepie-uppies from your centre-backs these three films are worth a go.

1. The Beautiful Game

Sports movies are a great canvas for heartwarming stories and this is very much the case with The Beautiful Game a Netflix original movie that has just been released.

It centres around the real-life Homeless World Cup, a long-running football tournament that gives those who need help something to aim for. In the film, Bill Nighy plays the head coach of the England team who, just before picking his squad to go to Rome, takes a punt on a rough diamond former pro now fallen on hard times.

Expect typical Britcom fare expect lots of laughs, romance, heart and probably a loss on penalties.

2. Next Goal Wins

This is another that's new to streaming, freshly added to Disney+ Taika Waititi brings his usual brand of comedy to this underdog tale based on a true story. Michael Fassbender stars as Thomas Rongen a coach sent from the States and given an impossible job. To turn the worst international football team in the world (American Samoa) into World Cup hopefuls. And by worst, I do mean the worst, he joins on the back of a 31-0 defeat by Australia, with confidence and quality in short supply - where does he start?

It's not particularly complicated but this is a movie that makes for a perfect family movie night and although critics weren't so keen, audiences thought it hit the back of the net with an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

3. Bend it Like Beckham

It's not new, but this 2002 classic has just been added to the Amazon Prime Video library (and is also on Disney+).

British-Asian 18-year-old Jess (Parminder Nagra) is a footballing whiz, who idolizes old Goldenballs but her parents don't exactly support her passion. Playing in the park with the boys, she's noticed by Jules (Keira Knightley) who persuades her to come and play for her amateur team behind her parent's backs. On top of that, she has chemistry with hunky coach Joe (Jonathan Rhys Meyers).

This is a classic for a reason, Bend it Like Beckham is funny, moving and sparked genuine social change on its release.