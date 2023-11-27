15 Cyber Monday outdoor deals you can still buy until the end of today!

We're nearly there, people! The best Cyber Monday deals will only be available for a few more hours before they disappear forever. If you haven't bought anything yet, now is the time to have a quick look around. I reviewed all the offers we covered in the last weeks and compiled the ones still available below. I also added a list of ongoing sales from The North Face, Cotopaxi, Patagonia, and more.

Unistellar eQuinox 2: was £2,199 , now £1,799 at Amazon

The eQuinox 2 is a unique smart telescope that brings the wonders of space within reach, even in brightly lit urban areas. Its Deep Dark Technology uses advanced image processing to filter out the effects of city lights, allowing for clear, high-resolution images of celestial objects. Easily access and observe thousands of space objects via the eQuinox 2 and Unistellar App.

Berghaus Air 600 Nightfall Tent: was £1,200 , now £449 at Blacks

Designed for families and larger groups, the Air 600 Nightfall Tent offers a home-from-home experience with its easy pitching and deflating mechanism, large sleeping area and living space. Mesh doors help keep bugs out. Now a whopping £751 off – until stocks last!

YETI 14oz Rambler Mug: was £29.99 , now £23.99 at Amazon

Get 20% off the YETI 14oz Rambler Mug in the Amazon Black Friday deals. This vacuum insulate mug is made from stainless steel and comes with a Magslider lid. Available in multiple colours.

Danner Mountain 600: was £235 , now £132 at Ssense

Save £89 off this heritage hiking boot. It's lightweight, waterproof, incredibly comfy and with no break in time, you'll be able to enjoy these boots straight away.

Arc'teryx Gamma Women's Pant: was £105 , now £150 at Arc'teryx

The Gamma pants are the last pair of trousers you'll ever need to buy. They are soft, lightweight, and super stretchy – not to mention weather-resistant. They are perfect for hiking, trekking, rock climbing, alpine climbing, and everything in between! Now, 1/3 off for Black Friday.

Arc'teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX: was £180 , now £126 at Arc'teryx

The Norvan LD 3 GTX is a low-profile, high-performance trail running shoe focused on freedom of movement and moisture management. It features waterproof, windproof and breathable textiles, providing comfort, support and protection on extended trail runs. Save 30% today!

Arc'teryx Konseal FL 2 Women's Shoe: was £125 , now £87.50 at Arc'teryx

If you prefer an approach other than Gore-Tex, the Konseal FL 2 is your best bet. This minimalist, high-performance footwear lets you travel fast in variable conditions without compromising moisture management. Plus, Vibram Megagrip outsole for extra traction on uneven surfaces. Currently £37.50 off!

Polar Grit X: was £369.99 , now £249.99 at Decathlon

A high-end military-grade multisport watch, the Polar Grit X offers many features for the outdoor-oriented athlete. Battery life is up to an insane 100 hours in training mode, and the watch is also waterproof to 100 metres (WR100). Decathlon has only limited quantities left, so act quickly!

Abrazo Hooded Full-Zip Fleece Jacket: was £120 , now £60 at Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi's spin on the classic fleece zip-up jacket. With fresh colour patterns and 100% recycled fabric, the Abrazo is an excellent addition to anyone's wardrobe. Now half price for Black Friday – stocks are running low!

GoPro HERO12 Black (Standalone): was £399 , now £339 at GoPro

Mere months after its release, you can get your paws on the latest tech from the best action cam manufacturer for £60 less. Considering how well-specced this bad boy is, any money off is welcome. Let alone this much!

FunWater SUP: was £199.95 , now £139.18 at Amazon

You can save 30% off this inflatable paddle board; perfect for taking on your travels for some extra fun. It comes with a waterproof bag for storage and everything else you need to get on the water.

Eurohike Tamar 3 Man Tent: was £200 , now £49 at Blacks

Whether you're heading to Glastonbury next year or in need of a tent that you can squeeze inside your backpack, this is it. It's easy to pitch and put down and is super lightweight. Save a whopping 75% this Cyber Monday.

Danish Endurance Outdoor Thermal Socks: was £44.95 , now £22.34 at Amazon

A perfect stocking filler for budding walkers/hikers. This three-pack of socks is made from a merino wool blend to ensure your feet stay warm, while ventilation lanes make sure that they don't overheat. These also come with an anti-hole guarantee, which we thought was quite interesting, so if you get a hole in them within the first year, you get a free replacement.

Rumpl The Original Puffy Blanket: was £90 , now £67.50 at Rumpl

The Rumpl blanket keeps you snug as a bug and would make a great gift for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors, whether that be camping, going to festivals, or even just heading to the beach. As well as being water repellent, the synthetic insulation is made from 100% recycled materials and it's even safe to pop in the washing machine.