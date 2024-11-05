You’re going to want this limited edition titanium diver by Orient Star

QUICK SUMMARY Orient Star has announced a titanium divers' watch with gold detailing and limited to just 365 examples. Available now, it's priced at £1,229.99.

We love a good dive watch here at T3 – and especially when it features a case and bracelet made from lightweight yet super-tough titanium.

The latest object of our desires comes from Japanese watchmaker Orient Star, and it’s called (deep breath, everyone…) the M42 Diver 1964 2nd Edition F6 Date 200m Titanium. A limited edition watch built to mark 60 years since the 1964 release of Orient’s first diving watch.

It features a special colour scheme combining grey-toned titanium with gold-coloured accents and a charcoal grey dial and unidirectional rotating bezel. Being a diver watch, there’s 200 metres of water resistance, and Orient says how titanium has a protective coating that hardens its surface. The metal also “offers excellent resistance to corrosion, seawater and sweat, and is considered to be hypoallergenic,” the watchmaker added.

(Image credit: Orient Star)

Other dive watch design cues include illuminated markings across both the dial and bezel, as well as the hands. Gold markings also appear on both the dial and bezel, all of which contrast nicely against the grey titanium and help make this divers’ watch stand out from the crowd.

Another stand-out detail is the power reserve complication for the in-house calibre F6N47 automatic movement (with optional hand-winding), which uses a hand and a scale of zero to 50, indicating how many hours the watch can run for without being worn.

The case measures 41mm wide, 49.6mm long and is 14.3mm thick. It is fronted by a dual curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating. The 20mm titanium bracelet has a tri-fold deployant buckle with push button and security latch, plus a diver’s extension.

Being a limited edition watch, each M42 Diver 1964 has a unique serial number engraved on the case back. Just 365 examples will be produced, priced at £1,229.99 and available now.