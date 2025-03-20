Trilobe adds three new models to enchanting Une Folle Journée collection

Trilobe Une Folle Journée
French watchmaker Trilobe has revealed three new colours for its Une Folle Journée.

The watch tells time using three dials instead of traditional hands, is covered by a steeply domed sapphire crystal, and is priced at £17,110 plus tax.

We love an alternative watch here at T3, so it’ll be no surprise to learn we’re big fans of a trio of new suspended-movement timepieces from Trilobe.

The models showcase a trio of new colorways – blue, green and black – for the Une Folle Journée collection from French watchmaker Trilobe. All three feature rhodium-plated bezels for each of their three dials, 40.5mm titanium cases and colour-matched leather straps.

But the star of the show is the movement, which instead of traditional hands uses three numbered dials to show the passing of hours, minutes and seconds. Powered by an in-house automatic movement with 33 rubies and 48 hours of power reserve, the Une Folle Journée – ‘A Crazy Day’ in French – invites their wearer to gaze right into the complexities of the unusual mechanism.

Trilobe Une Folle Journée

(Image credit: Trilobe)

The company says of its bespoke movement: “In this sculpted space, time frees itself from traditional hands. It no longer points; it flows. Three rotating rings emerge, each carrying a gradation of time: the hours on the largest, the minutes on the middle one, and the seconds on the smallest.”

Another unique aspect of this watch is how the hour, minute and second rings rise upwards from the dial itself, by 10.2 mm and elevated by nine columns.

Trilobe describes this as "a suspended mechanism." The three-dimensional dial is protected by a domed sapphire crystal, while the mechanism is also visible through the sapphire case back, too.

Trilobe Une Folle Journée

(Image credit: Trilobe)

The watch is water resistant to 50 metres and features a push-button crown, and a titanium case with surfaces that alternate between mirror-polished and satin-brushed finishes.

Such complexity, and a bespoke movement doesn't come cheap. Each off the three versions – blue, green and black – is priced at €20,400 (£17,110) before tax.

