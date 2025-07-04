This new Tissot PR 100 is ready for the Tour de France
Tissot celebrates the Tour de France by putting a yellow bicycle on its PR 100
QUICK SUMMARY
Tissot, official timekeeper of the Tour de France, has revealed a new version of its PR 100 watch to celebrate the 2025 running of the cycling endurance race.
Priced at £415 and available now, the watch comes with two straps and features a yellow bicycle on its second hand.
This year’s Tour de France starts in just a couple of days on the 7th July. To mark the occasion, Tissot has revealed a new version of its PR 100 watch.
Official timekeeper of the endurance cycling race, Tissot has marked the 2025 tour by decorating a special-edition PR 100 with yellow hands and a black dial intended to resemble the road surface.
The biggest design change is the second hand, which is also bright yellow – matching the hands of two of the sub dials – but also has a racing bicycle on its short end, close to the centre of the dial. It’s a nice nod to the tour without being overly obvious.
Further unique details include the Tour de France logo on the stainless steel case back, and a secondary bi-material strap inspired by bicycle handlebar grips. Offered as an (included) alternative to the watch’s stainless steel bracelet with butterfly buckle, the black strap has a perforated finish and bright yellow stripes along its outer edges.
The watch has a 40 mm stainless steel case with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal protecting the dial. It’s driven by a Swiss battery-powered quartz movement. Other details include a pair of push buttons for the stopwatch and timer functions of the sub-dials, an unguarded crown, and a black date window at the half-past-four position.
I think the watch already looks like a winner, and Tissot has done a nice job of adding Tour de France references without overdoing it. I particularly like the textured, asphalt-grain finish of the dial, and how the black and steel colours contrast against the vivid yellow detailing – and, of course, the bicycle on the second hand.
Priced at £415, the Tissot PR 100 Tour de France is available now.
