This diamond-covered Hublot watch was designed by a tattoo artist

Hublot’s latest watch release is an all-black number with over 100 diamonds and a design created by a tattoo artist.

It’s called the Spirit of Big Bang Sang Bleu All Black Pavé, and is the latest watch to come from a partnership between Hublot and Swiss tattoo artist Maxime Plescia-Buchi.

Limited to just 200 pieces, the watch uses Hublot’s signature barrel-shaped Spirit of Big Bang 42 mm case, black-plated and set with 80 black diamonds. The case back is made from polished black ceramic, and the polished black bezel features a further 100 black diamonds. In all, the watch features approximately 2.4 carats of diamond.

Speaking to the all-black design, Hublot explains: “By removing color contrasts and emphasising varying shades of black through innovative materials, textures, and shapes, this black-on-black design has become a striking expression of understated luxury”.

(Image credit: Hublot)

Plescia-Buchi’s involvement gives the watch a series of sharp lines with intricate geometric patterns and a distinctive, three-dimensional design. Even the sapphire crystal has a geometric finish, with creases across the surface that subtly refract the wearer’s view of the skeletal dial and movement beneath.

The watch is powered by the HUB4700 self-winding skeleton chronograph movement, with 31 jewels and 50 hours of power reserve, while a date window sits at the five o’clock position.

Other features include a trio of push buttons for controlling the chronograph, plus a smooth black rubber strap with a clasp made from black ceramic, and a black-plated titanium deployment buckle.

Limited to 200 examples, the Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Sang Bleu All Black Pavé is priced at £40,500.