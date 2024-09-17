These special dive watches celebrate World Manta Day in colourful style

QUICK SUMMARY
Carl F. Bucherer has released three new timepieces in collaboration with the Manta Trust. Launching on World Manta Day, the Patravi ScubaTec watches are bold, colourful and perfect for watersport enthusiasts.
Prices on the Carl F. Bucherer Patravi ScubaTec watches start at £5,550.
Carl F. Bucherer is celebrating World Manta Day by launching three new watches. Expanding its Patravi collection, the new Patravi ScubaTec watches are bold, colourful and will appeal to any watersport enthusiast – plus they’re for a great cause.
Since 2013, Carl F. Bucherer has partnered with the Manta Trust, a UK-based charity that’s committed to protecting and ensuring the survival of manta rays. The 17th of September is known as World Manta Day, which is an occasion created to celebrate manta rays, raise awareness to how overfishing can threaten their survival and to build a more sustainable future for the oceans.
With this in mind and to honour their decades long sponsorship of the Manta Trust, Carl F. Bucherer has launched three new timepieces as part of its Patravi diving watches collection. All three watches – the Patravi ScubaTec Verde, the Patravi ScubaTec Black and the Patravi ScubaTec Maldives – measure 44.6mm and are powered by the Automatic CFB 1950.1 movement, which offers a 38 hour power reserve.
The three new timepieces have many features you’d expect from a dive watch, including a 50 bar (500m) water resistance. The dial of the watches have a ripple-like effect, reminiscent of the ocean’s waves, and display hour, minutes and seconds hands, as well as a date window located at the three o’clock position.
To show Carl F. Bucherer’s support and commitment to the charity, two manta rays are engraved on the casebacks. The Patravi ScubaTec Verde and the Patravi ScubaTec Maldives are the brightest options available. Both are made from stainless steel, with the former showcasing a green dial and bezel, and the latter having a blue version. The Patravi ScubaTec Black is made from blackened titanium DLC-coated titanium.
The new Patravi ScubaTec watches are available to buy now, with the Verde and Maldives models costing £5,550 while the Black version is £6,770. As of writing, there’s no US pricing available just yet.
