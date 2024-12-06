The box of this £35,000 Hublot watch doubles as a cigar humidor

QUICK SUMMARY Hublot has revealed a new Classic Fusion Chronograph in partnership with cigar maker Arturo Fuente. Priced at £34,900 and limited to 50 examples, the watch comes with a box that doubles as a cigar humidor.

Watchmaker Hublot has announced a new timepiece in partnership with cigar company Arturo Fuente.

Made to mark 25 years of the company’s OpusX cigar, the special edition Classic Fusion Chronograph is a seriously bold watch, with a case made from Hublot’s solid, 18k king gold, contrasted by an emerald green dial with a sunray-patterned finish, and matching strap made from alligator leather and rubber.

The case measures 42mm and features a screw-down crown and a pair of push buttons for controlling the chronograph movement, and all are finished in matching king gold. Exposed screw heads appear on the bezel and case, while the bezel itself features a laser-engraved motif of tobacco leaves.

(Image credit: Hublot)

Turn the watch around, and the 18k king gold case back features more tobacco leaf laser engraving, in the form of a lacquered artwork noting the 25th anniversary of the OpusX cigar, and each watch’s production number, out of the 50 Hublot plans to produce.

The watch is powered by Hublot’s own HUB1153 self-winding chronograph movement, which has 39 jewels and a power reserve of 48 hours. The dial features a 30-minute timer at the nine o’clock position, a constant-seconds counter at three o’clock and a date window at six.

As a final flourish, the watch comes presented in a large, green lacquered bow that doubles as a cigar humidor – because of course it does – designed in collaboration with Manny Iriarte, creative partner of Hublot.

Limited to 50 examples worldwide, the Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold is priced at £34,900 and is available now at Hublot boutiques and authorised retailers.