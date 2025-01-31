Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint Porsche Rallye – 911 cool for your wrist

The link between watches and cars is something which has been around for decades. While flex culture may dominate in the modern age, that link is built on a history of motor racing.

We saw the new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph unveiled at LVMH Watch Week, just days after it announced a return to Formula 1 racing as its official timekeeper. But the brand also unveiled a limited edition piece to celebrate another motoring triumph.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye is a limited edition watch commemorating the introduction of the iconic Porsche 911 to the world of racing at the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally.

(Image credit: Future)

The watch utilises a 42mm case crafted from stainless steel. That sits a hefty 14.9mm thick, which is certainly not unnoticeable.

Still, that bulk is rewarded with 100m of water resistance, as well as packing in the gorgeous TH20-08 movement. That features a 4Hz beat rate and 80 hours of power reserve.

The dial is really gorgeous here. The combination of black, red and gold is unmistakable classic Porsche, and feels really luxurious. The sub dials have a rainbow effect to them as you move it in the light, too – a neat touch of wonder.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Strapped onto the wrist, my concerns about the case size were quickly washed away. The 42mm diameter is certainly large, but a relatively modest lug-to-lug width saves it from feeling too gargantuan.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Similarly, while the 14.9mm thickness should be a cause for concern, a lot of that comes from the glassbox crystal. It's there, sure, but it doesn't feel as large as the dimension suggest.

In use, the watch feels reassuringly hefty, sitting nicely on the wrist. One thing I wasn't such a fan of was the bracelet – it felt a little 'blocky' and unrefined for my taste. Still, it's in keeping with the overall design language, so it's a small price to pay.

Another thing I really loved about this was the movement. That's no common or garden chronograph in there – the movement has been specially engineered to accelerate faster over the first ten seconds, making up for the additional ground covered by slowing down in the remaining 50 to complete a full 60 seconds in one revolution.

It sounds daft on paper, but in practice it's really cool. Here, it's intended to denote the 0-100kmh time of 8.4 seconds, which is marked with a red bar on the side. More than anything, though, it's just fun to watch.

(Image credit: Future)

Priced at £8,950 (approx. $11,200 / AU$17,900) and limited to just 911 pieces, this is a total knockout from the brand. It's certain to sell out, and will almost certainly hold its value – something you can't really say about many watches.

For me, it's a pretty perfect chronograph. Hiding inside a fairly standard issue steel chassis is something fun, interesting and unquestionably cool. That's worth it in my book.