Seiko’s new Presage Japanese Garden watch has a playful cutout that’s truly hypnotising

QUICK SUMMARY
Seiko has expanded its Presage Japanese Garden collection with two new watches. Available in green and gold, the new timepieces are inspired by the serenity of Japanese gardens and feature a movement cutout.
Prices on the new Seiko Presage Japanese Garden series start at £480. US pricing has yet to be announced.
Seiko has just added to its Presage Japanese Garden series with two new timepieces. The new Seiko Presage Japanese Garden watches are inspired by the beauty and zen of Japanese gardens, and feature a playful cutout that shows off the movement hidden underneath.
The Seiko Presage Japanese Garden collection is made up of watches inspired by traditional Japanese rock or dry gardens. More commonly known as Karesansui, the garden style is characterised by a miniature landscape composed of rocks, moss, trees, gravel and sand that are arranged to represent rippling water.
The new Seiko Presage Japanese Garden watches are designed to reflect the aesthetics of Karesansui, and they definitely achieve that with their attractive dial designs and bold use of colours.
The first new watch in the series, the Presage Japanese Zen Gardens SSA463J1 comes in a fern green colour within a 41.8mm stainless steel case. The dial has a three-dimension pattern that represents raked sand within a Japanese dry garden. The hour markers are in Roman numerals and are made from stainless steel, just like the case and curved minute and hour hands.
The second watch is the Presage Japanese Zen Gardens SSA464J1, which comes in gold-toned sand. Inspired by Japanese temple gardens, the pattern of the dial almost splits the dial in half as one side shows off the zigzag pattern while the other is more plain and simple. It’s finished with a two-tone stainless steel bracelet.
Both watches are powered by Seiko’s in-house 4R3P automatic calibre movement which offers a 41 hour power reserve. Located at the nine o’clock position is an open-heart display which is the real showstopper of the two new watches. The circular cutout displays the movement in all its glory, and it’s playfully overlapped by a circular stop-second counter.
The green edition of the Seiko Presage Japanese Garden is £480 while the gold version is £520. Both are available to pre-order now at Seiko. As of writing, US pricing and availability has yet to be announced.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Amazon finally unveils its most dystopian show yet with a real trailer
Beast Games looks fairly horrifying
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This monster 77-inch Samsung OLED TV is less than half price for Cyber Monday – that's crazy!
You can get $1,700 off the Samsung Class S84D OLED at Best Buy right now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Timex Weekender – meet the perfect first watch
A gateway into watch collecting...
By Roland Moore-Colyer Published
-
7 best Cyber Monday watch deals in the USA – Rolex, Tissot, Breitling and more
The best watches to buy right now
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
I own a four-figure fragrance collection – these are the three Black Friday deals from The Fragrance Shop I'd buy
Black Friday is the best time to add to your fragrance collection – here's what I'm buying
By Sam Cross Published
-
Hit the slopes with Longines’ new Conquest Chrono Ski Edition
Do you ski? Longines announces limited new Conquest Ski Edition
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Zenith’s new DEFY watch is what you’ll want on your wrist for nighttime dives
Zenith upgrades its DEFY Extreme Diver with a new white dial
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nomos’ new watch will make you do a double (date) take
Nomos debuts a brand new movement with a stunning double date display
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
My favourite watch movement is now paired with a stunning magenta dial
The Biver Automatique Echoes of this Moment is stunning – but you won't get one
By Sam Cross Published
-
New MoonSwatch features a complication you've never seen before
This is my favourite MoonSwatch yet
By Sam Cross Published