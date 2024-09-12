OMEGA’s new Constellation watch puts the night sky on your wrist

QUICK SUMMARY OMEGA has introduced a new watch to its popular Constellation collection. Available in three sizes, the OMEGA Constellation watch comes in a variety of different dial colours and strap options and has starry night accents on the dial. Prices on the OMEGA Constellation watch starts at £10,800.

OMEGA has added to its popular Constellation collection with a stunning new timepiece that’s available in three sizes and multiple dial and strap combinations. The new OMEGA Constellation watch combines jewellery and timekeeping into one, and puts the night sky on your wrist – I want them all immediately.

OMEGA has found itself on our list for the best watches time and time again, but this latest watch from the OMEGA Constellation collection might be my favourite from the prestigious watchmaker. Perfect for women or those with petite wrists, the OMEGA Constellation watch comes in 25mm, 28mm and 29mm, but despite the smaller sizes, the dial decoration still makes a big statement.

As the name of the collection suggests, the OMEGA Constellation watch has a star-themed dial. The dial of the watch has a swirling pattern that was first introduced by OMEGA in 2008. Inspired by the night sky, the pattern has been given an upgrade for 2024 and has been accompanied by other star-themed accents.

At the six o’clock position, the OMEGA Constellation watch features a Constellation star. It sits right underneath the ‘Constellation’ script and is surrounded by diamonds that act as the hour markers. For extra sparkle – because 12 diamonds on the dial weren’t enough! – paved diamonds are also around the bezel and there are half-moon facets at each end of the watch case.

The three size options of the OMEGA Constellation watch have the same accents and features as each other. The main difference between them is that the 29mm option is powered by the mechanical Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre, which can be seen through the sapphire caseback. In comparison, the 25mm and 28mm models have a Constellation Observatory medallion stamped on their metallic casebacks.

Aside from the three different sizes, the OMEGA Constellation watch comes in 20 individual choices. The dial options include purple, gold, silver and green, while the straps vary from steel bracelets to alligator leather straps. There are versions in classic steel, 18K Moonshine, 18K Sedna Gold and a mixture of steel and gold, so the choice is yours.

Depending on the size and dial variation, the new OMEGA Constellation watch starts at £10,800 and goes up to £32,600. It’s available to buy now on the OMEGA website .