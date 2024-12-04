New Zenith Defy Extreme Jungle is a watch inspired by tigers

QUICK SUMMARY
Zenith has revealed the Defy Extreme Jungle, a watch inspired by tigers and featuring Tiger's Eye gemstone.
Limited to just 50 examples, the watch is priced at £23,000.
Zenith has revealed the final instalment of its Defy Extreme trilogy of watches. Following on from the Desert and Glacier editions, the latest timepiece is called the Defy Extreme Jungle.
An outlandish watch to say the least, the Tiger-inspired piece is a 1/100th second chronograph with three subdials featuring tigerprint detailing. Tiger’s Eye gemstone is found on the dodecagon-shaped bezel and around the push buttons at either side of a screw-down crown, while contrasting translucent, green-tinted sapphire is used for portions of the dial.
Green is also used for the rubber strap – a titanium bracelet is also included, along with a black Velcro option – and the overall look is one of widely contrasting colours that make this watch stand out like no other. One for the shrinking violets, this is not.
Zenith says how each of the 50 examples to be produced is unique, due to the natural variations in the Tiger’s Eye gemstone. “Its colour striations naturally evoke the enigmatic beauty of the tiger, a symbol of strength and mystique,” the watchmaker explains.
Water resistant to 20 ATM (200 metres), the Zenith Defy Extreme Jungle uses an El Primero 9004 calibre automatic movement with up to 50 hours of power reserve. A large watch, the brushed titanium case measures 45 mm and has a sapphire case back for viewing the self-winding movement within.
The movement features a 1/100th second stopwatch, with a scale from zero to 100 laid out around the circumference of the dial, and a hand that completes a full lap of the watch face every second. Three subdials for seconds, a 30-minute counter and a 60-second counter sit within the dial, while a power reserve meter sweeps across the Zenith logo at the 12 o’clock position.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
-
Seiko’s new Presage Japanese Garden watch has a playful cutout that’s truly hypnotising
Seiko expands its Presage Japanese Garden series with two new watches
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Timex Weekender – meet the perfect first watch
A gateway into watch collecting...
By Roland Moore-Colyer Published
-
7 best Cyber Monday watch deals in the USA – Rolex, Tissot, Breitling and more
The best watches to buy right now
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
I own a four-figure fragrance collection – these are the three Black Friday deals from The Fragrance Shop I'd buy
Black Friday is the best time to add to your fragrance collection – here's what I'm buying
By Sam Cross Published
-
Hit the slopes with Longines’ new Conquest Chrono Ski Edition
Do you ski? Longines announces limited new Conquest Ski Edition
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Zenith’s new DEFY watch is what you’ll want on your wrist for nighttime dives
Zenith upgrades its DEFY Extreme Diver with a new white dial
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nomos’ new watch will make you do a double (date) take
Nomos debuts a brand new movement with a stunning double date display
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
My favourite watch movement is now paired with a stunning magenta dial
The Biver Automatique Echoes of this Moment is stunning – but you won't get one
By Sam Cross Published