New Zenith Defy Extreme Jungle is a watch inspired by tigers

Zenith has revealed the final instalment of its Defy Extreme trilogy of watches. Following on from the Desert and Glacier editions, the latest timepiece is called the Defy Extreme Jungle.

An outlandish watch to say the least, the Tiger-inspired piece is a 1/100th second chronograph with three subdials featuring tigerprint detailing. Tiger’s Eye gemstone is found on the dodecagon-shaped bezel and around the push buttons at either side of a screw-down crown, while contrasting translucent, green-tinted sapphire is used for portions of the dial.

Green is also used for the rubber strap – a titanium bracelet is also included, along with a black Velcro option – and the overall look is one of widely contrasting colours that make this watch stand out like no other. One for the shrinking violets, this is not.

Zenith says how each of the 50 examples to be produced is unique, due to the natural variations in the Tiger’s Eye gemstone. “Its colour striations naturally evoke the enigmatic beauty of the tiger, a symbol of strength and mystique,” the watchmaker explains.

Water resistant to 20 ATM (200 metres), the Zenith Defy Extreme Jungle uses an El Primero 9004 calibre automatic movement with up to 50 hours of power reserve. A large watch, the brushed titanium case measures 45 mm and has a sapphire case back for viewing the self-winding movement within.

The movement features a 1/100th second stopwatch, with a scale from zero to 100 laid out around the circumference of the dial, and a hand that completes a full lap of the watch face every second. Three subdials for seconds, a 30-minute counter and a 60-second counter sit within the dial, while a power reserve meter sweeps across the Zenith logo at the 12 o’clock position.