New Omega Speedmaster is designed for pilots flying a little closer to the Earth's surface

Quick Summary Omega has unveiled a new Speedmaster model. Designed to honour pilots, there are a number of quirky nods to aviation on the dial.

There are few luxury watches as revered as the Omega Speedmaster. Often dubbed the 'MoonWatch' having been worn on the Apollo 11 mission which saw humans walk on the lunar surface for the first time.

For those who think the moon is a smidge too far, though, the new Omega Speedmaster Pilot might be just the ticket. That's designed with pilots in mind, complete with a couple of tasteful nods on the sub-dial.

At the three o'clock position, you'll find a twin-hand dial which shows 60 minute and 12 hour readings from the chronograph. An orange, triangular hand is used, designed to look like the burn rate indicator found in the cockpit of an aircraft.

Similarly, at the nine o'clock position, the small seconds sub-dial features target sight lines and a blue horizon indicator in the upper portion of the dial. The whole design is a brilliantly tasteful take on the Speedmaster design – and it still looks neat even if you're not an aviation enthusiast.

All of that sits within a steel case. That measures 40.85mm across, and sits a rather chunky 14.7mm thick. A 49.6mm lug-to-lug width should save those with smaller wrists, though.

As you'd come to expect from an Omega watch, the movement inside is absolutely fantastic. The Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9900 is certified to the highest possible standards, giving you peace of mind regarding its accuracy. It also offers a 60 hour power reserve, giving you peace of mind regarding the longevity of the movement.

The watch comes on either a steel bracelet, or on a grey NATO strap. The latter comes reinforced with Kevlar threads, and features a brushed steel buckle.

Priced at £8,900 (approx. $11,350 / AU$17,750), this certainly isn't a cheap option. It sits in line with other two counter Speedmaster models in the range, though is notably more expensive than the standard MoonWatch Professional.

Ultimately, if you enjoy the styling or have a particular tie to the aviation heritage, this is a cool watch to own. For anyone else, though, there are a lot of Speedmaster variants to consider.