New Omega Seamaster models are inspired by James Bond – but cheaper than the movie watch!

Quick Summary Omega just launched a new Seamaster collection – and we've seen it before! Sported by Daniel Craig at the summer Olympics, this is a neat new face for the classic dive watch.

Omega has just released a new version of its Seamaster. That comes in a duo of neat finishes – one black and one silver.

Widely regarded as one of the best watches on the market, this dive watch is a real powerhouse. You'll find a Co-Axial Master Chronometer movement inside, which is tested to standards beyond the usual COSC certification. That means incredible accuracy.

Perhaps the most notable point for this new collection is the different style on offer. The black model is less of a jump – sure, it trades the ceramic out for aluminium in the bezel and dial, but you likely wouldn't see a difference on the wrist.

The silver model is far more interesting, though. With a bezel crafted from grade 5 titanium and a brushed PVD stainless steel dial, this is a real departure from the rest of the range. It's almost rugged and utilitarian-looking, even if it's functionally not all that different.

Oh, and if you're thinking you've seen this before, you're not wrong. In the summer, actor Daniel Craig was spotted sporting the black version of this – alongside a beautiful Leica camera – at the Olympics.

The model was actually inspired by the latest Bond watch – the Seamaster 007 No Time To Die – which Craig sported in the film of the same name. You'll notice the addition of a mesh bracelet option, and the vintage-inspired domed sapphire crystal, both of which features on the NTTD.

These models are slightly more expensive than the standard variants. Expect to pay £6,100 (approx. $7,700 / AU$11,800) on the bracelet, which is about £500 (approx. $620 / AU$970) more than the regular series.

Still, it is significantly less expensive than the Bond models which inspired it, which could make this a good alternative if you can't justify the extra cost. On top of that, the silver model is far and away the best looking watch in the collection – and that's tough to put a price on!