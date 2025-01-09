New Casio G-Shock models support the Charles Darwin Foundation – with a surprise on the dial!

Quick Summary
The new Casio G-Shock range is designed in collaboration with the Charles Darwin Foundation.
That brings cool features and even cooler designs to the watches.
We're big fans of the Casio G-Shock here at T3. These lovable watches are fun and funky, yet equally rugged and dependable when needed.
Since first appearing in the 1980s, the G-Shock range has gone from strength to strength, earning legions of fans in the process. These days, the range is bigger than ever before, with everything from no-frills, budget-friendly watches, to metal-clad pieces with four-figure price tags.
The brand has just unveiled a new collection produced in partnership with the Charles Darwin Foundation. That's not the first time we've seen that collaboration bare fruits, with a range of 5600 models unveiled a little over a year ago.
This time, it's the octagonal 2100 model which gets the evolutionary treatment. The two models on offer feature similar black cases, though one is outfitted with red accents and a matching strap, while the other opts for a clean white.
Specs-wise, this is a fairly standard watch for the brand. The regular 2100 is upgraded with Tough Solar and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring accurate timekeeping and great battery life. Elsewhere, you'll find other features like a digital display at the 4:30 position, and a mode dial at 9 o'clock.
It's that mode dial where the eagle-eyed will spot the first big change on this model. Each hand has been swapped out to depict a character from the Galapagos Islands – an iguana on the red model, and a penguin on the white.
It's worth noting that the central hands – showcasing the hours and minutes – also get a slight change with white tips, while the dial itself has a pattern on it. You'll also find nods to the collaboration on the case back, the strap and the buckle.
Priced at $170 (approx. £138 / AU$274) these are a little more pricey than standard variants of the watch. Still, with a neat collaboration and some cool added functions, it's certainly a price worth paying for the right buyer.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
