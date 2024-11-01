My favourite watch movement is now paired with a stunning magenta dial

They say you can't have too much of a good thing, but I sometimes question if that's true. I sit in a very blessed position here at T3 – as the chief of all things watch related, I see some truly wonderful timepieces on a regular basis.
That can lead to some blindness. You see, after you've seen movements from A Lange and Söhne and finishing from Grand Seiko, it can be tough to see anything else on the same level.
Fortunately, the world of watchmaking is packed full of fantastic pieces, making it a lot easier. That includes the new Biver Automatique Echoes of this Moment – which might just be my favourite watch ever.
Regular readers of T3's watch coverage may well remember the Biver Automatique I wrote about last month. That features a sumptuous dial, but an even more delightful movement on the back.
That's the same JBC-003 movement from the Automatique, complete with a 22k gold micro-rotor. That's quite simply one of the nicest movements I've ever seen, complete with a range of different finishing on its various bridges and plates.
This one is slightly different, though. In true artistic spirit, you'll find the name of the piece and the signature of designer, Guillaume Ehinger. Elsewhere you'll find 65 hours of power reserve and a 3.5Hz beat rate.
For me, though, the movement isn't even the most exciting part of this watch. See, while the dial on the Automatique was nice, this one is simply exquisite. It's crafted from 18k white gold, and topped with various layers of enamel.
The result is absolutely flawless, with flecks of different pinkish hues. Everything from baby pink, through Barbie Dreamhouse and on to Soho bathroom upholstery can be found here. It could so easily have strayed into the vulgar realm, but it's not – this is simply sublime.
Elsewhere, you'll find a 39mm case crafted from stainless steel. That also sits just 10mm thick, with a 47.55mm lug-to-lug width. That's impressively wearable.
It also features a rather remarkable 80m of water resistance. That's not dive watch credentials, but it's great for what is really a dress watch. We wouldn't recommend taking the Alcantara strap in the water, though.
So, why isn't it already in my shopping basket? Well, because there is only one being made. The piece is being auctioned as part of the TimeForArt auction in New York this December.
Complete with an estimate of $60,000-$120,000 (approx. £46,500-£93,000 / AU$91,500-AU$183,000)... I think I'll just have to ogle from afar.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
