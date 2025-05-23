This full-metal Casio G-Shock mimics the Rolex Kermit for under £360!

We love a Casio G-Shock here at T3. And for good reason – the trademark reliability and robustness of these watches makes them a solid pick as an everyday wear, but they also look really stylish.

Take this full-metal model I found on Chisholm Hunter. That green ring around the dial – coupled with the stainless steel design – gives a distinct air of the Rolex 'Kermit' Submariner. The big difference here is the cost – just £359.20 right now!

That's a killer price. Sure, there are cheaper G-Shock's out there, but they tend to make use of resin cases and silicon straps. That's not inherently a bad thing, but it does detract from the overall vibe somewhat – they're not easy to dress up, for example.

These full-metal variants go some way towards changing that. The whole package is much more in keeping with what you'd see on pricier sports watches, for example.

Personally, I see a lot of the iconic Rolex Submariner 'Kermit' variant here. That model is characterised by its green bezel, and the green ring around the dial on this G-Shock offers a similar vibe.

That model is, of course, a dive watch, and the G-Shock can certainly keep pace in that arena. 200m of water resistance is offered, which is more than enough for most people. In fact, I almost always travel with a G-Shock for that very purpose, and have been found swimming with one all around the world.

This model also includes my favourite feature – Multi Band 6. That connects to radio clock towers around the world to ensure impeccably accurate timekeeping. Add in a solar powered movement, and you've got a tech-filled timepiece which prioritises accuracy and longevity.

There's no word on exactly how many of these Chisholm Hunter has in stock, but if you don't want to miss out, I'd recommend jumping on one quickly!