Hands on with the Dior Chiffre Rouge – a fashion watch done right

Fans of the best watches are rarely in agreement. You'll often spot them debating the best models and manufacturers, even going so far as to argue about what constitutes different imaginary gradings like 'luxury' or 'affordable'.

Still, one thing they tend to agree on is a disdain for fashion watches. That's not entirely unfounded – traditional fashion watches were notoriously poor value for money, often slopping any old movement in and marking up the retail price astronomically.

That narrative is changing, though. Brands like Louis Vuitton have been flipping the script for a while, and now Dior is having a go, too. I recently got hands on with its latest Dior Chiffre Rouge, to see what all the fuss is about.

On paper, it's a seriously impressive prospect. The watch features an in-house CD.001 movement, which features a rare 5Hz beat rate. That's complete with 48 hours of power reserve, too, on top of its chronograph functionality. All of that is an impressive recipe, and should warrant a little respect for this piece.

This model also sports a stunning red dial. That's stamped with the cannage pattern which Dior is famed for, and offers a lovely degree of physical intrigue. That pattern extends to the black rubber strap, too, ensuring a consistent design language is used throughout.

So, what's it like on the wrist? Well, the first impression is one of comfort. That rubber strap is beautifully supple, which is lovely to wear.

The case is slightly on the bulky side, but it's not too bad. You'll notice a little extra heft and a slightly rectangular profile, but it's far from displeasing.

That dial is absolutely mesmerising in the flesh, playing with the light in a really sumptuous manner. There aren't all too many red watches out there, and that's a crying shame, because they really do look fantastic.

The slightly lop-sided arrangement of the chronograph pushers is undoubtedly odd, but it's unique and gives this piece a little more character. It works flawlessly, in case you were wondering.