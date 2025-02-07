Hands on with the Dior Chiffre Rouge – a fashion watch done right
The new Dior watch is a stunning example of a red watch done well
Fans of the best watches are rarely in agreement. You'll often spot them debating the best models and manufacturers, even going so far as to argue about what constitutes different imaginary gradings like 'luxury' or 'affordable'.
Still, one thing they tend to agree on is a disdain for fashion watches. That's not entirely unfounded – traditional fashion watches were notoriously poor value for money, often slopping any old movement in and marking up the retail price astronomically.
That narrative is changing, though. Brands like Louis Vuitton have been flipping the script for a while, and now Dior is having a go, too. I recently got hands on with its latest Dior Chiffre Rouge, to see what all the fuss is about.
On paper, it's a seriously impressive prospect. The watch features an in-house CD.001 movement, which features a rare 5Hz beat rate. That's complete with 48 hours of power reserve, too, on top of its chronograph functionality. All of that is an impressive recipe, and should warrant a little respect for this piece.
This model also sports a stunning red dial. That's stamped with the cannage pattern which Dior is famed for, and offers a lovely degree of physical intrigue. That pattern extends to the black rubber strap, too, ensuring a consistent design language is used throughout.
So, what's it like on the wrist? Well, the first impression is one of comfort. That rubber strap is beautifully supple, which is lovely to wear.
The case is slightly on the bulky side, but it's not too bad. You'll notice a little extra heft and a slightly rectangular profile, but it's far from displeasing.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
That dial is absolutely mesmerising in the flesh, playing with the light in a really sumptuous manner. There aren't all too many red watches out there, and that's a crying shame, because they really do look fantastic.
The slightly lop-sided arrangement of the chronograph pushers is undoubtedly odd, but it's unique and gives this piece a little more character. It works flawlessly, in case you were wondering.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Diamond – a versatile chronograph with added bling
A feminine-leaning watch with mass appeal
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Mr Jones Watches limited edition is the perfect gift for your Valentine
The Mr Jones Watches ecLIPSe is a celebration of love
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Grand Seiko watch marks its 65th anniversary with a staggering dial
Inspired by the landslides of Mount Iwate, this is a top pick
By Sam Cross Published
-
I tested Burberry Her Intense – a fruity feminine fragrance that lasts all day
A worthy new addition to the Burberry Her collection
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon in Purple – a relatively affordable display of wealth
If you're looking for a tourbillon at a not-entirely-nonsensical price point, this is a good pick
By Sam Cross Published
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint Porsche Rallye – 911 cool for your wrist
If you're a fan of Porsche, this watch is calling you
By Sam Cross Published
-
Hands on with the Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph Skeleton – on-trend and on my shopping list
The Zenith Defy takes another step towards total domination
By Sam Cross Published
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph – my unexpected love at first sight
A dreamy fusion of modern and retro
By Sam Cross Published