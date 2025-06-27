Brew Watches' Metric just got smaller and even more desirable

QUICK SUMMARY Brew just announced a new, smaller version of its best-selling Metric watch, complete with an automatic movement and exhibition case back. The stainless steel Metric Lite is priced at £280 and is available in silver and gold colour ways.

Brew Watches has always hovered near the top of my must-buy-soon list, and now a tiny new 30 mm case option means its best-selling Metric might be at the top of your list too.

The Metric was already a compact watch, with its wonderfully retro case measuring 36 mm wide and 41.4 mm tall. But now the New York-based watchmaker has opened its Brew up to a whole new audience, by shrinking the case to a tiny 30 x 34 mm.

The new pint-sized watch launched in three distinct colour ways, but just a day later, as I write this, the silver stainless steel model with a new mother of pearl dial has already sold out. That leaves a silver steel model with a black dial, and a gold-coloured PVD steel variant with a black dial and gold markings.

Both have the same compact case size, both are 10.55 mm thick and both are fronted by a sapphire crystal.

They come fitted to a matching brushed and polished stainless steel bracelet with quick-release lugs and folding clasp buckle with micro adjustments. They’re also both water resistant to 50 metres but, unlike Brew’s larger Metric models, the new Metric Lite ditches the quartz for an automatic movement.

The movement is the Miyota 6T27, it has 40 hours of power reserve, 21 jewels, and is visible through a sapphire exhibition case back. That makes the Metric Lite an awful lot of watch for its rather modest £280 price tag.

If you want one, you’d better be quick. Given the pearl version (also £280) sold out in just a day, I doubt the silver and gold models will hang around for long, either.