The 5 best men’s fragrances deals I’d recommend in the October Prime Day sale

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is LIVE! Whether you’re looking for a new scent for yourself or a gift for a friend, partner or family member, the October Prime Day sale is full of deals on the best men’s fragrances and colognes.
I’ve covered men’s fragrances for a while now on T3, and I have a pretty good nose – pun intended – for the best scents and the best deals on them, too. From Tom Ford to Hugo Boss, Amazon is offering up to 70% on new and classic scents.
To help you narrow down your choices, I’ve rounded up the best five deals on men’s fragrances that I’d recommend buying this Prime Day.
Tom Ford Oud Wood: was £220, now £174.75 at Amazon
As a luxury fashion brand, Tom Ford fragrances rarely drop in price, so this 21% discount is definitely worth buying. Rated as the best Tom Ford fragrance, Oud Wood has notes of rose and oud woods, cardamom, vetiver, tonka bean, amber and sandalwood, making it the perfect scent for the autumn/winter season.
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night: was £119, now £51 at Amazon
In the Prime Big Deal Days sale, the Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night is better than half price. Perfect for date nights and evenings on the town, BOSS Bottled Night is from the wood fragrance family, and has strong layers of spice for a warming scent. It also comes in BOSS’s iconic blue embossed bottle.
Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Him: was £55, now £18 at Amazon
Get 67% off the Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Him at Amazon. Now just £18, Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Him is a light, cool fragrance that’s suitable for everyday wear. With notes of lime gin fizz, vetiver, musk and palisander wood, it comes in a large bottle so it’s sure to last you a while.
Diesel Only The Brave: was £53.75, now £32.95 at Amazon
The Diesel Only The Brave is now just £32.95 in this cheap Prime Day deal. In the signature clenched fist bottle, Diesel’s Only The Brave is fresh and zesty. Belonging to the citrus and wood fragrance families, this men’s fragrance has notes of lemon, leather, cedar, labdanum and mandarin.
Davidoff Cool Water: was £64, now £24.99 at Amazon
Save £39.01 on the Davidoff Cool Water in Amazon’s October Prime Day sale. Inspired by the ocean, Davidoff’s Cool Water comes in a blue-green bottle and combines layers of marine notes to really evoke the smell and memory of the sea.
