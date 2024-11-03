ghd gives its Duet Style hair styler an icy blue upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY ghd has launched its Christmas hair tool collection for 2024. The ghd Chronos, Duet Style and two pairs of straighteners are now available in the limited edition colourway, Iced Luxe. Prices on the ghd Iced Luxe collection start from £189.

ghd has just released its new Christmas collection, and it might be my favourite limited edition launch the brand has done yet. Inspired by cold, icy colours, ghd has upgraded four of its most popular hair tools – including the ghd Duet Style – with a new Iced Luxe colourway, perfect for the upcoming winter season.

While I personally think it’s far too early to be talking about Christmas, with Black Friday coming up at the end of November, it’s time to think about what you – and your family and friends – might want as presents. For haircare enthusiasts, the ghd Iced Luxe collection offers premium hair tools in a new icy blue colour.

Featured in the collection are four hair tools, including ghd’s Chronos and Gold hair straighteners , its Helios hair dryer and its popular ghd Duet Style – which I rated highly in my ghd Duet Style review . Each hair tool still has the same features, power and styling capabilities as normal, but now come in the new icy blue colourway.

(Image credit: ghd)

But the main standout from the Iced Luxe collection is the ghd Deluxe Gift Set . priced at £478, the gift set comes with the ghd Helios dryer and the ghd Chronos straighteners, offering you a full styling experience in one gift. It also comes with a large version of its vanity case to fit both tools inside.

Aside from the pretty new colour and accompanying vanity cases and travel bags, the ghd Iced Luxe hair tools can also be personalised. Perfect for the gift giving season, the ghd Iced Luxe collection starts at £189 and is available to buy now on the ghd website .