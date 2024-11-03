ghd gives its Duet Style hair styler an icy blue upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY
ghd has launched its Christmas hair tool collection for 2024. The ghd Chronos, Duet Style and two pairs of straighteners are now available in the limited edition colourway, Iced Luxe.
Prices on the ghd Iced Luxe collection start from £189.
ghd has just released its new Christmas collection, and it might be my favourite limited edition launch the brand has done yet. Inspired by cold, icy colours, ghd has upgraded four of its most popular hair tools – including the ghd Duet Style – with a new Iced Luxe colourway, perfect for the upcoming winter season.
While I personally think it’s far too early to be talking about Christmas, with Black Friday coming up at the end of November, it’s time to think about what you – and your family and friends – might want as presents. For haircare enthusiasts, the ghd Iced Luxe collection offers premium hair tools in a new icy blue colour.
Featured in the collection are four hair tools, including ghd’s Chronos and Gold hair straighteners, its Helios hair dryer and its popular ghd Duet Style – which I rated highly in my ghd Duet Style review. Each hair tool still has the same features, power and styling capabilities as normal, but now come in the new icy blue colourway.
But the main standout from the Iced Luxe collection is the ghd Deluxe Gift Set. priced at £478, the gift set comes with the ghd Helios dryer and the ghd Chronos straighteners, offering you a full styling experience in one gift. It also comes with a large version of its vanity case to fit both tools inside.
Aside from the pretty new colour and accompanying vanity cases and travel bags, the ghd Iced Luxe hair tools can also be personalised. Perfect for the gift giving season, the ghd Iced Luxe collection starts at £189 and is available to buy now on the ghd website.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
9 best Creed fragrances for men 2024: timeless scents to make a lasting impression
Creed is the ultimate destination for luxury fragrances
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
HEiST 3.0 Men’s Hair Dryer review: powerful, protective and perfect for styling
Is the world's first men's hair dryer actually effective?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
9 best autumn fragrances for men 2024: woody, spicy and cosy fall-inspired scents
From Tom Ford to YSL, here are the best men’s colognes and aftershaves for autumn
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
9 best Jo Malone fragrances for men 2024: beautifully crafted scents that ooze with charm
Want to be the best smelling guy in the room? Jo Malone is the place to look
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I tried Dyson’s Chitosan hair products for two weeks and the results were surprising
Dyson’s Chitosan styling range is the first of its kind – but is it any good?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Higher Dose Red Light Hat review: a daily habit for stronger hair
Wearing this red light hat for 10 minutes a day can help strengthen and regrow hair over time
By Lizzy Briskin Published
-
Dyson revamps its AirWrap with stunning strawberry colourway – I want it now
Dyson’s new special edition colour is my favourite of all time
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
7 best Hugo Boss fragrances for men 2024: signature scents for the sophisticated
From best-sellers to bottles you may not have heard of before, here are our top 7 Hugo Boss fragrance picks
By Lizzie Wilmot Published