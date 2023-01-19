You only need this 10-minute workout to build muscle in your arms and shoulders

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Power through the mid-January slump with this low-intensity yet surprisingly effective arm workout that uses only two dumbbells. It's up to you how heavy these dumbbells are; for a toning exercise session, use lighter dumbbells, and for muscle-building, heavier ones. Either way, focus on the muscles worked for maximum results.

This is a standing dumbbell workout, which means A) you won't need any gear apart from the dumbbells and maybe a pair of stable workout shoes, and B) you'll also work your core muscles to prevent you from swinging your body. Two birds with one stone! Haven't got dumbbells? No problem; have a look at T3's best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbell guides to find out which is best for your workout needs. Alternatively, you can use resistance bands instead – that's cheaper and equally as effective.

You'll be doing each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest. There are nine exercises in total, and since it's an all-standing routine, you won't be required to move anywhere. Set your feet shoulder-width apart, engage your core, and try completing the movement in a slow, controlled fashion. The exercises in this workout are:

Bicep curls : This exercise needs no introduction. Focus on both the concentric (lifting) and eccentric (lowering) phases of the movement.

: This exercise needs no introduction. Focus on both the concentric (lifting) and eccentric (lowering) phases of the movement. Alternating tricep extensions : Sometimes called the tricep kickback, it's important to keep the upper arm stationary and focus on moving the lower arm only.

: Sometimes called the tricep kickback, it's important to keep the upper arm stationary and focus on moving the lower arm only. Hammer curls going into punch : This variation works the biceps and the front of the shoulders.

: This variation works the biceps and the front of the shoulders. Overhead press : One of the best delt exercises, with a twist (well, rotation)

: One of the best delt exercises, with a twist (well, rotation) Single-arm reverse fly : An amazing move to work the back of the shoulders and the upper back.

: An amazing move to work the back of the shoulders and the upper back. Overhead tricep extension : Same as above; focus on the lower arm moving, and keep yourself from swaying by bracing your core.

: Same as above; focus on the lower arm moving, and keep yourself from swaying by bracing your core. Bicep curl : Same as above

: Same as above Narrow overhead press punch the sky : This exercise combines isometric and eccentric moves. While one arm holds the position, the other moves.

: This exercise combines isometric and eccentric moves. While one arm holds the position, the other moves. 45-degree lateral raises: A variation on the lateral raise; works both the side and front of the shoulders.

That's it, and well done for completing this exercise routine! If you don't mind getting your hands dirty, give this 10-minute push-up workout a try. Check out this 20-minute dumbbell arm and core workout for more standing dumbbell workout action. If you want to focus on your triceps, this tricep superset workout is a must. Finally, for the hardcore exercisers out there, we have a 5-minute pull-up bar workout for guaranteed back and biceps gains.