You only need this 10-minute workout to build muscle in your arms and shoulders

Power through the mid-January slump with this low-intensity yet surprisingly effective arm workout that uses only two dumbbells. It's up to you how heavy these dumbbells are; for a toning exercise session, use lighter dumbbells, and for muscle-building, heavier ones. Either way, focus on the muscles worked for maximum results.

This is a standing dumbbell workout, which means A) you won't need any gear apart from the dumbbells and maybe a pair of stable workout shoes, and B) you'll also work your core muscles to prevent you from swinging your body. Two birds with one stone! Haven't got dumbbells? No problem; have a look at T3's best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbell guides to find out which is best for your workout needs. Alternatively, you can use resistance bands instead – that's cheaper and equally as effective.

You'll be doing each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest. There are nine exercises in total, and since it's an all-standing routine, you won't be required to move anywhere. Set your feet shoulder-width apart, engage your core, and try completing the movement in a slow, controlled fashion. The exercises in this workout are:

  • Bicep curls: This exercise needs no introduction. Focus on both the concentric (lifting) and eccentric (lowering) phases of the movement.
  • Alternating tricep extensions: Sometimes called the tricep kickback, it's important to keep the upper arm stationary and focus on moving the lower arm only.
  • Hammer curls going into punch: This variation works the biceps and the front of the shoulders.
  • Overhead press: One of the best delt exercises, with a twist (well, rotation)
  • Single-arm reverse fly: An amazing move to work the back of the shoulders and the upper back.
  • Overhead tricep extension: Same as above; focus on the lower arm moving, and keep yourself from swaying by bracing your core.
  • Bicep curl: Same as above
  • Narrow overhead press punch the sky: This exercise combines isometric and eccentric moves. While one arm holds the position, the other moves.
  • 45-degree lateral raises: A variation on the lateral raise; works both the side and front of the shoulders.

