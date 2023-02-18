Achy shoulders? Improve upper body mobility in just 10 minutes with this beginner workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There is a hunched shoulder epidemic out there, thanks to people living their lives staring at screens all day, every day. Not paying attention to your posture will, eventually, stiffen the shoulder muscles, making you uncomfortable and maybe even unable to straighten up properly. Thankfully, this issue can be alleviated by short exercise sessions such as this 10-minute beginner shoulder mobility workout. You won't need any equipment either!

The National Institute for Fitness & Sport (opens in new tab) says, "When we allow our shoulders to round forward, our anterior muscles (pecs) become tight due to always being in a shortened state while our posterior shoulder muscles (trapezius, rhomboids, and rotator cuff muscles) become lengthened and weak." This is why workouts promote mobility are so important. By stretching these areas, you reset the muscles, which improves comfort, thanks to you being able to move your arms more freely.

This is a quick, 10-min shoulder-focused routine to maintain and improve the range of motion. It can help you strengthen the smaller muscles in the upper back and stretch the pecs/chest muscles. These exercises could also help you perform specific moves easier, such as the overhead presses and Olympic lifts. Do each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by a 10-second break in between. This is a follow-along workout, and the moves featured in the video are as follows:

Shoulder circles

Shoulder rolls

Scapula push-ups

Standing Y to Ws

Half kneeling windmills (left)

Half kneeling windmills (right)

Table top

Single-arm table and reach

Single-arm scap push-up and rotation

Child's pose and rotation

Thread the needle

