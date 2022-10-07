Get fit fast with this CrossFit-style dumbbell full-body home workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Standard dumbbell workouts can be a bit... boring. Sure, the bench press and the overhead press are two of the best upper body exercises, but they are also tedious to perform day after day. Not to mention, not switching up your workout can hinder muscle growth, so trying a different approach now and then can help you progress and get fit faster.

Here is a CrossFit-style dumbbell and resistance band workout to try. Resistance band exercises offer numerous benefits as even the best resistance bands are relatively inexpensive, can be easily stowed away and are portable if you intend to use them away from home. Aside from the obvious benefits, they can help you perform dynamic stretches (short stretch movements between 1-5 seconds), static stretches (holding stretches for 30-60 seconds), muscle-building as a weight alternative and finally, rehabilitation from injury by placing less strain on your joints.

Meanwhile, completing dumbbell exercises engage in two overloads that result in muscle growth – mechanical and metabolic. Mechanic overload occurs when muscles are damaged during contractions, which are then stimulated and replenished with muscle growth. Metabolic overload occurs when your muscles are worked to exhaustion which enables them to store more glycogen and increase in size. If you want to know more about dumbbells, check out T3's best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbell guides.

In this workout by Californian native and CrossFit games athlete Lauren Fisher, we are tasked with completing a succession of resistance-band and dumbbell exercises that will give you a challenging full-body workout. For the dumbbell exercises, there are three recommended levels- beginner (7kg), intermediate (11kg) and advanced (16kg). The exercises are as follows:

Part A

100 repetitions resistance-banded glute bridge

100 repetitions resistance-banded monster walk

Part B (4 sets)

8-12 repetitions of burpees

8-12 repetitions tuck ups

8-12 repetitions DB Hang Power Cleans

8-12 repetitions DB Push press

