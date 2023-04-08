Forget squats – Build muscle in your legs with this knee-friendly workout instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

People are a tad apprehensive when it comes to lower-body workouts. On the one hand, everybody agrees they are beneficial for leg muscle development; on the flip side, no one likes squats, and lunges, let alone jumping exercises. Not to mention, many people struggle with knee pain and can't even fathom the thought of doing leg movements that require repetitive knee bending.

This 20-minute lower-body workout ticks all the boxes. It's a fun mix of bodyweight and resistance band exercises without any squats, lunges or jumping. It's also super easy to perform at home since you won't need special gym equipment. Even if you aren't keen on having a curvy bottom, strong glutes and legs can help you in a variety of ways (opens in new tab) (external link), whether walking and running more effortlessly or keeping yourself upright more easily.

This lower-body workout consists of two rounds. The first one is bodyweight only; you'll perform each move for 50 seconds on and 10 seconds off. You can use a resistance band for the second round, but you can carry on doing all exercises without any equipment, too, if that's what you prefer. The reps are divided the same way (50 seconds on, 10 seconds off). The moves featured in this workout are:

First Round

3-point kick (right)

3-point kick (left)

Good morning

Leg extension curl (right)

Leg extension curl (left)

Glute bridge

March with bridge hold

Alternating calf raise with bridge hold

Donkey kick (right)

Donkey kick (left)

Round Two

Same exercises as above but with resistance bands

Excellent, well done! If you liked this, you'll love this T3-exclusive inner-thigh workout by Alo Moves instructor Bianca Melas. How about this 6-exercise lower-body workout for a quick fix? If your primary goal is to build leg muscles, this 4-exercise dumbbell leg workout is your best bet. If you need a resistance band for any of the above workouts, check out T3's best resistance bands guide.