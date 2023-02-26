10 minutes is all you need to strengthen your inner thighs with this lower-body workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Leg workouts often focus on the quadriceps (or quads), hamstrings (front and back of thighs, respectively), and glutes. And this is all fine, as some of those muscles are the largest in the body and require the most work to maintain and grow. However, you shouldn't ignore smaller muscles in your legs, like the inner thighs, that play a vital role in how you move and how strong your lower body is.

Considering the size of the inner thigh muscles, especially compared to the quads, it doesn't take long to exercise them properly. This 10-minute inner thigh pilates flow can be performed on its own or added as a finisher to a longer leg workout. You only need a pilates ball or a small round object to hold and squeeze between your legs. Today's instructor is the wonderful Bianca Melas from Alo Moves (opens in new tab), who we already worked with on another T3-exclusive glute home workout.

Bianca Melas Social Links Navigation Alo Moves Instructor Bianca is an accredited Pilates instructor and certified BHSC clinical naturopath based in Sydney, Australia. To her, movement is both an outlet and a powerful tool for remaining in tune with her body. She works to empower her clients with the knowledge that movement can serve as medicine and heal the body in unimaginable ways.

Inner Thigh Power Workout with Bianca Melas

This 10-minute inner thigh workout is slightly different from the workouts we usually do here on T3. Instead of resp and sets, let Bianca guide you through this pilates session, where you'll flow from one exercise to the other in one continuous movement. One common denominator in all moves is the pilates ball, which you should keep firmly between your legs throughout the workout.

The first half of the session centres around the mighty squat with pulses and arm pulls peppered into the exercise as you go along. During the second half, you'll work on the mat as well as standing up, so it's best to get your exercise mat ready before the session starts. If you haven't got one, check out T3's best yoga mat guide.

